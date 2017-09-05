World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Spot the Symptoms of Someone With an Architecture Affliction

Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Leewardists
Courtesy of The Leewardists

In order for doctors to make a diagnosis, a patient needs to show symptoms. But what if the affliction in question isn’t an illness, but an extraordinary lifestyle? Almost everyone can agree that architecture brings with it a distinct way of living. The grueling hours, sharp design sensibilities and studio experience shape more than what we make – they define who we are as people. Architecture’s quirks and eccentricities become our adopted quirks and eccentricities. When it comes to spotting an architecture student on campus, it’s more than our clothes that give us away. Comic illustrators The Leewardists have drawn up some classic symptoms that serve as dead giveaways – check them out below:

Centuries of civilizations built on structures designed by architects and yet, their voice is lost among the countless stories of rulers and armies and sometimes wondrous monsters.

The Leewardists are rewriting the contemporary history of our civilization through the voice of this elusive being, The Architect.

For more of The Architect Comic Series follow them on FacebookInstagram, or visit their website.

See more:

News Articles
Cite: The Leewardists. "Spot the Symptoms of Someone With an Architecture Affliction" 05 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878760/spot-the-symptoms-of-someone-with-an-architecture-affliction/>
