Innovative Affordable Housing Solutions From Brazil

Brazil’s Housing Development Company of The Federal District (CODHAB-DF) announced the winners of their National Architecture Design for Affordable Housing Contest. Out of 88 projects submitted across the country, three winners were chosen for each of the following affordable housing categories: single-family housing, duplexes, and apartment buildings.
In addition to the architectural design, requirements for the contest included: well thought-out structural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, along with construction implementation, materials, estimated budget and feasibility. The winning proposals, determined by the Judging Committee, demonstrated aesthetic, accessible, functional, low-maintenance and innovative solutions with a feasible timeline and budget.
See the winners of the contest below:
Group 1
Team: Almir Antunes Rocha, Felipe Guimarães, Priscila Coli Rocha and Cauê Capillé
City: Rio de Janeiro / RJ
Team: Fabricia Zulin, Alfredo Figueiredo, Andrea Acosta, Adriana Granda, Robinson Cueva, Gabriel Fortenbacher, Nicole Andrade, Christine Van Sluys, Esteban Jaramillo , Claudia Karina Resende and Renata Coradin
City: São Paulo / SP
Team: Luciana de Andrade Bento, Rangel Brandão, Jakelyne Martins, Guilherme Andrade, Frederico Rabelo, Bruno Cabral
City: Goiânia / GO
Group 2
Team: Gustavo Panciera Abbad, Rogelio Zanini, Daniel Zanini, Ronald Luis da Cruz Jung, Luzia Olivier Brand, Vinicius Farias, Uilian Marconato, Luara Soares Mayer and Luiz Carlos Barbosa Filho
City: Santa Maria / RS
Team: José Vanildo de Oliveira Júnior, Sizinandes Barros de Lima Neto, Sarah Lima, Rita Gurjão, Diego Montenegro de Lacerda, Liana Correa dos Santos lacerda, Laudelino de Araújo Pedrosa Filho, Thyago Ramon Pereira da Silva, Thálita Zavaski Abreu, Renata Caiaffo, Raphael Albuquerque dos Santos, João Victor de Tatrai Carreiro, Jean Carlo Fechine Tavares, Giuseppe Branquinho, Emmanuel Silva Dantas and Bruna França de Pontes
City: João Pessoa / PB
Team: Hector Vigliecca Gani, Luciene Quel, Ronald Werner Fiedler, Neli Yumi Shimizu, Pedro Ichimaru Bedendo, Luiz Marino Kuller, Carolina Passos, Fernanda Trotti, Camila Couto Argento, Luiz Felipe Quel Filho, Juliana Yukie Shiraishi, Paulo Eduardo Fonseca de Campos, Paulo Roberto de Oliveira Mattos and Alexandre Lins dos Santos
City: São Paulo / SP
Team: Sérgio Ricardo Palhares, Lorena Nilzete, Cássio Lopes França Lima, Norberto Barbosa Coelho, Liliano Rodrigo Rezende, Fernanda Lacerda and Ana Luísa Lloyd
City: Nova Lima / MG
Group 3
Team: Anamélia Adriano, Rodrigo Reche, Felipe Kaspary and Paula Rabel Dilli
City: Itapema / SC
Team: Rogerio Goldfeld Cardeman, Fernando Bonini, Luiza Schreier, Olivier Ferreira Bruno Läuppi, Marcos Blanco de Amorim and Rogerio Goldfeld Cardeman
City: Rio de Janeiro / RJ
Team: Ingrid Okraska Zimermann, Marcio Dambroski Buzzo, Augusto Pimentel Pereira, Rodrigo de Pádua Ribeiro, Frederico Huckembeck Neto and Edson José Busko
City: Curitiba / PR
Team: Alex Fernandes, Henrique Balduino, Olívia Nasser, Gabriela Lamounier, Camila Kakazu, Cláudio Sá and Nonato Veloso
City: Brasília / DF
All first and second place winners will receive cash prizes of $10,000 and $5,000 respectively. Candidates who received honorable mentions will be awarded special diplomas.