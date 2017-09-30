Innovative Affordable Housing Solutions From Brazil

Brazil’s Housing Development Company of The Federal District (CODHAB-DF) announced the winners of their National Architecture Design for Affordable Housing Contest. Out of 88 projects submitted across the country, three winners were chosen for each of the following affordable housing categories: single-family housing, duplexes, and apartment buildings.

In addition to the architectural design, requirements for the contest included: well thought-out structural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, along with construction implementation, materials, estimated budget and feasibility. The winning proposals, determined by the Judging Committee, demonstrated aesthetic, accessible, functional, low-maintenance and innovative solutions with a feasible timeline and budget.

See the winners of the contest below:

Group 1

FIRST PLACE

Grupo 1 - Primeiro lugar. Image Cortesia de CODHAB/DF

Team: Almir Antunes Rocha, Felipe Guimarães, Priscila Coli Rocha and Cauê Capillé

City: Rio de Janeiro / RJ

SECOND PLACE

Grupo 1 - Segundo lugar. Image Cortesia de CODHAB/DF

Team: Fabricia Zulin, Alfredo Figueiredo, Andrea Acosta, Adriana Granda, Robinson Cueva, Gabriel Fortenbacher, Nicole Andrade, Christine Van Sluys, Esteban Jaramillo , Claudia Karina Resende and Renata Coradin

City: São Paulo / SP

HONORABLE MENTION

Grupo 1 - Menção Honrosa. Image Cortesia de CODHAB/DF

Team: Luciana de Andrade Bento, Rangel Brandão, Jakelyne Martins, Guilherme Andrade, Frederico Rabelo, Bruno Cabral

City: Goiânia / GO

Group 2

FIRST PLACE

Grupo 2 - Primeiro lugar. Image Cortesia de CODHAB/DF

Team: Gustavo Panciera Abbad, Rogelio Zanini, Daniel Zanini, Ronald Luis da Cruz Jung, Luzia Olivier Brand, Vinicius Farias, Uilian Marconato, Luara Soares Mayer and Luiz Carlos Barbosa Filho

City: Santa Maria / RS

SECOND PLACE

Grupo 2 - Segundo lugar. Image Cortesia de CODHAB/DF

Team: José Vanildo de Oliveira Júnior, Sizinandes Barros de Lima Neto, Sarah Lima, Rita Gurjão, Diego Montenegro de Lacerda, Liana Correa dos Santos lacerda, Laudelino de Araújo Pedrosa Filho, Thyago Ramon Pereira da Silva, Thálita Zavaski Abreu, Renata Caiaffo, Raphael Albuquerque dos Santos, João Victor de Tatrai Carreiro, Jean Carlo Fechine Tavares, Giuseppe Branquinho, Emmanuel Silva Dantas and Bruna França de Pontes

City: João Pessoa / PB

HONORABLE MENTION

Grupo 2 - Menção Honrosa. Image Cortesia de CODHAB/DF

Team: Hector Vigliecca Gani, Luciene Quel, Ronald Werner Fiedler, Neli Yumi Shimizu, Pedro Ichimaru Bedendo, Luiz Marino Kuller, Carolina Passos, Fernanda Trotti, Camila Couto Argento, Luiz Felipe Quel Filho, Juliana Yukie Shiraishi, Paulo Eduardo Fonseca de Campos, Paulo Roberto de Oliveira Mattos and Alexandre Lins dos Santos

City: São Paulo / SP

HONORABLE MENTION

Grupo 2 - Menção Honrosa. Image Cortesia de CODHAB/DF

Team: Sérgio Ricardo Palhares, Lorena Nilzete, Cássio Lopes França Lima, Norberto Barbosa Coelho, Liliano Rodrigo Rezende, Fernanda Lacerda and Ana Luísa Lloyd

City: Nova Lima / MG

Group 3

FIRST PLACE

Grupo 3 - Primeiro lugar. Image Cortesia de CODHAB/DF

Team: Anamélia Adriano, Rodrigo Reche, Felipe Kaspary and Paula Rabel Dilli

City: Itapema / SC

SECOND PLACE

Grupo 3 - Segundo lugar. Image Cortesia de CODHAB/DF

Team: Rogerio Goldfeld Cardeman, Fernando Bonini, Luiza Schreier, Olivier Ferreira Bruno Läuppi, Marcos Blanco de Amorim and Rogerio Goldfeld Cardeman

City: Rio de Janeiro / RJ

HONORABLE MENTION

Grupo 3 - Menção Honrosa. Image Cortesia de CODHAB/DF

Team: Ingrid Okraska Zimermann, Marcio Dambroski Buzzo, Augusto Pimentel Pereira, Rodrigo de Pádua Ribeiro, Frederico Huckembeck Neto and Edson José Busko

City: Curitiba / PR

HONORABLE MENTION

Grupo 3 - Menção Honrosa. Image Cortesia de CODHAB/DF

Team: Alex Fernandes, Henrique Balduino, Olívia Nasser, Gabriela Lamounier, Camila Kakazu, Cláudio Sá and Nonato Veloso

City: Brasília / DF

All first and second place winners will receive cash prizes of $10,000 and $5,000 respectively. Candidates who received honorable mentions will be awarded special diplomas.