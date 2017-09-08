Eduardo Souto de Moura: Most Projects Don't Give Me Pleasure

Save this picture! © Columbia GSAPP via VisualHunt / CC BY

During an interview with Portuguese newspaper Diário de Notícias, Pritzker Prize laureate Eduardo Souto de Moura spoke to Ana Sousa Dias about his path through the Fine Arts School, his work alongside Noé Diniz and Álvaro Siza, and his consolidated international career – which he says has given him projects, but not pleasure.

"If I have to do 30 projects, there are three that give me joy and 27 that don't. I'm tired of it. It doesn't annoy me arguing when the assumption is intelligible, but when only time and money matters, it can get ugly. Respecting elections and economically have big profits," said Souto de Moura.

When asked if he ever thought he would receive the most prestigious recognition in the architecture field, the architect replies, "No, but that's the golden rule, never think about awards. I'm glad, I'm not falsely modest. [With each new project], architecture becomes more difficult – we are older, it takes more energy, more money to invest, more time, and every time there is less of it all. How long is this going to continue? This has changed so fast that I do not have the energy to catch the train."

Read DN page for the full interview.