  3. The Best Structures of Burning Man 2017

The Best Structures of Burning Man 2017

A post shared by [ b ] e c k e r (@thebecker) on

The week of Burning Man 2017 is halfway through, and glimpses of the event are starting to make their rounds through the social mediasphere. Under the theme of “Radical Ritual,” this year features as many impressive structures and sculptures as ever, including a central temple holding the wooden man built to commemorate the Golden Spike, the ceremonial final spike driven to join the rails of the United States’ first transcontinental railroad.

Check out our favorite structures from the event, below.

A post shared by Aluna (@alunaburningman) on

A post shared by Christina (@dualbunny) on

A post shared by Leah Russo (@leahwanders) on

A post shared by Mano Amerika (@dianaplac) on

A post shared by Donna de Leon (@hulagirlxo) on

A post shared by Oleg Mansurov (@olgeman) on

A post shared by Haley Rene (@haley_rene) on

A post shared by Tuesday Drew (@tuesdaydrew) on

A post shared by Josh Zubkoff (@jazlink) on

Learn more about this year’s installations, here.

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "The Best Structures of Burning Man 2017" 30 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878744/the-best-structures-of-burning-man-2017/>
