Holiday House in Cap Ferret / Atelier du Pont

  • 13:00 - 31 August, 2017
Holiday House in Cap Ferret / Atelier du Pont
Holiday House in Cap Ferret / Atelier du Pont, © Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

© Philippe Garcia © Philippe Garcia © Philippe Garcia © Takuji Shimmura

© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

From the architect. The terrain that slopes gently towards the sea is typical of Cap Ferret: a small forest of strawberry tree, yucca, and pines. The challenge was to design a project that would exist in harmony with its surrounding landscape and have a limited impact on the existing vegetation.

© Philippe Garcia
© Philippe Garcia
Section
Section
© Philippe Garcia
© Philippe Garcia

The house echoes forest cabins and the multiple openings serve to accentuate its relationship to nature. Its implantation allowed to preserve a maximum of existing trees, and the façade uses mostly wood to mimic the pine grove around it.

© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

The construction blends into the topography of the terrain. The spaces were designed for a large sibling so that everyone while getting together, can still benefit of intimacy and calm. The «cabins» are connected to one another through a series of terraces. A large internal curved lines stairway exists in counterpoint to the triangular openings and the other diagonal lines that frame the views of the surrounding nature.

© Philippe Garcia
© Philippe Garcia
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
© Philippe Garcia
© Philippe Garcia
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Cite: "Holiday House in Cap Ferret / Atelier du Pont" 31 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878721/holiday-house-in-cap-ferret-atelier-du-pont/>
