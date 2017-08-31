World
House in Pirita / Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid

  • 03:00 - 31 August, 2017
House in Pirita / Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid
House in Pirita / Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid, © Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
From the architect. Two storey private house is located in a picturesque residential housing district in Pirita, Tallinn. The plot is surrounded by a lush pine forest from two sides. Existing natural environment and orientation to sun has been the major initiator for the design.

© Tõnu Tunnel
The main character of the building lies in the volumetric play of the roof to frame the views towards the natural forest in the back and catch the daylight in front of the house. Varied size of openings offer modulated natural light all day long.

© Tõnu Tunnel
Common areas are located on the ground floor and have direct connection to the garden. Dining area with kitchen is placed in the southward protruding volume receiving the full spectrum of daylight. Livingroom with sauna are facing evening sun in the west and have direct access to the covered terrace. The terrace is part of the landscape which has been designed to gradually grow out of nature to become part of the building and dissolve the boarder between inside and outside.

© Tõnu Tunnel
Section
Section
© Tõnu Tunnel
Upper floor serves as a private space with four bedrooms and bathrooms. Three bedrooms have access to common roof-terrace facing evening sun.

© Tõnu Tunnel
As natural environtment required for respective materiality the whole building is clad with vertical black pine wood. Relatively large volume is visually reduced and its sculptural form underlined with monochromatic color scheme

