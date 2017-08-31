Oberriet Cemetery / Tom Munz Architekt

+ 23

Architects Tom Munz Architekt

Location Friedhofstrasse, 9463 Oberriet, Switzerland

Architect in Charge Tom Munz

Area 287.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Ladina Bischof

Construction Management Eggel & Partner

Construction Engineers Bänziger Partner

Building Physicist Studer + Strauss

Landscape Architect Alge Landschaftsarchitekten

Developer Municipality of Oberriet More Specs Less Specs

Initial Situation

The cemetery building no longer satisfied the requirements for interfaith use. The perimeter of the new hall for public viewings and funeral services was limited by existing areas for graves and urns, and demanded a sacral interpretation together with a suitable atmosphere.

Concept

The new location of the building in the southwest corner of the parcel strengthens the spatial relationship to the chapel and its perception within the complex. The power and significance of the number 3 constitutes the basis of the conceptual approach. The vertical and horizontal design of the new building, consisting of three elements, is also rigorously applied in its materialization.

Implementation

Acting as connecting elements between heaven and earth, the base and roof are designed with a smooth formwork surface. Granulated concrete façades stretch between them. The external materiality creates a connection to the interior, and guides visitors. The public viewing romos create a dialectical break from the external experience. The warm, natural character of the wood and the new dimensions and proportions create a dense and intimate atmosphere.