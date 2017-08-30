World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Austin Maynard Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Brickface House / Austin Maynard Architects

Brickface House / Austin Maynard Architects

  • 22:00 - 30 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Brickface House / Austin Maynard Architects
Save this picture!
Brickface House / Austin Maynard Architects, © Tess Kelly
© Tess Kelly

© Tess Kelly © Tess Kelly © Tess Kelly © Tess Kelly + 25

Save this picture!
© Tess Kelly
© Tess Kelly

From the architect. Brickface is a compact building situated at the rear of an existing house in Richmond, Melbourne. It consists of a garage at ground level, studio living/guest bedroom at first floor, and a roof deck. A new pool and entertaining deck extends the home’s entertaining area, while the roof terrace becomes the missing productive garden. The main living area of the existing house faces south and opens up onto the new terrace and pool. The backdrop to this view is the rising high wall of Brickface.

Save this picture!
© Tess Kelly
© Tess Kelly
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Tess Kelly
© Tess Kelly

The red brick is interspersed with contrasting red and blue glazed bricks from the PGH Vibrant range (Rhapsody and Watermelon) to introduce light & shadow, pattern and colour. The round windows of the building and the sculptural form of the parapet combine with the character of the recycled brick to soften the solid block.

Save this picture!
© Tess Kelly
© Tess Kelly
Save this picture!
Concept Diagram
Concept Diagram

Brickface sits hard up to the laneway on two sides in a corner position. The building terminates a row of garage doors and newer outbuildings that tumble down the hill. Built from recycled bricks, the structure is a solid and secure bookend, that presents a character that looks to have existed well before the other buildings along the lane.

Save this picture!
© Tess Kelly
© Tess Kelly
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Brickface House / Austin Maynard Architects" 30 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878697/brickface-house-austin-maynard-architects/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »