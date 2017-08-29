World
Olson Kundig, CookFox, Morris Adjmi Among Top Firms to Design Buildings for Revitalization of Downtown Tampa
Olson Kundig, CookFox, Morris Adjmi Among Top Firms to Design Buildings for Revitalization of Downtown Tampa, Tampa skyline, after. Image Courtesy of Water Street Tampa
Tampa skyline, after. Image Courtesy of Water Street Tampa

Developer Strategic Property Partners has announced plans for a new $3 billion 50-acre mixed-use neighborhood in Tampa, Florida. To be known as Water Street Tampa, the multi-phase project will create 9 million square feet of commercial, residential, educational, cultural and entertainment space on a site currently underused and occupied by highways and surface parking.

To carry out this vision, Water Street Tampa has enlisted several top firms to design the neighborhood’s new buildings, including: 

  • CookFox Architects - Two buildings; office and residential over retail
  • Morris Adjmi Architects - Three buildings; 157-key 5-star hotel, luxury condominiums, apartments and retail
  • Olson Kundig - One building; office over retail
  • Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) - Two buildings; condominiums and apartments over grocery store and retail
  • Gensler - Two buildings; office over retail
  • Alfonso Architects – Redevelopment vision for Channelside; residential and waterfront retail, and a new public park on the Riverwalk
  • Nichols Brosch Wurst Wolfe & Associates (NBWW) - One building; 500-key 4-star hotel over
  • Pickard Chilton - Three buildings; office and residential over retail
  • Baker Barrios - One building; central cooling facility and infrastructure

Courtesy of Water Street Tampa
Courtesy of Water Street Tampa

In addition, construction on the nearby University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute, designed by HOK, is set to begin this Fall.

Water Street Tampa will be carried out in phases over a 10-year period. The first phase, slated to be completed by 2020, will feature 11 projects containing 4 million square feet of mixed-use space. Phase two is scheduled for completion in 2023, with the final phase wrapping up in 2027. 

Learn more about the project here.

News via Water Street Tampa.

