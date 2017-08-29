World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Demolition is Underway on Alison and Peter Smithson's Robin Hood Gardens in London

Demolition is Underway on Alison and Peter Smithson's Robin Hood Gardens in London

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Demolition is Underway on Alison and Peter Smithson's Robin Hood Gardens in London
Save this picture!
Demolition is Underway on Alison and Peter Smithson's Robin Hood Gardens in London, via <a href='http://https://twitter.com/saverobinhood/status/900359306658369536'>Twitter user @saverobinhood</a>
via Twitter user @saverobinhood

Demolition has officially commenced on East London housing development Robin Hood Gardens, bringing to an end any chance of a last-minute preservation effort for the Brutalist icon. Designed by British architects Alison and Peter Smithson and completed in 1972, plans for the site’s clearing and redevelopment have been in the works for more than five years, before government indecision and a spirited protest campaign led by architects including Richard Rogers, Zaha Hadid, Robert Venturi, and Toyo Ito put those plans in doubt.

An example of the duo’s “Streets in the Sky” concept, the Robin Hood Gardens featured wide concrete balconies on every third level of each building, providing views into the central garden and create communal space for residents to gather and for children to play. A lack of upkeep, however, caused the complex to fall into disrepair and become an incubator for crime.

Save this picture!
CF Møller's Phase 3 Plan for the Blackwall Reach development. Image Courtesy of CF Møller
CF Møller's Phase 3 Plan for the Blackwall Reach development. Image Courtesy of CF Møller

Once demolition is complete, developer Swan Housing Association will begin on the next phases of their Blackwall Reach Regeneration Project, which will create more than 1,500 new apartments and public spaces designed by Haworth Tompkins, Metropolitan Workshop and CF Møller. To be constructed over three phases, the scheme will retain only the central grassy mound from the original Robin Hood Gardens.

Demolition begins #robinhoodgardens #demolition #architecturephotography

A post shared by Graham Michael (@grahammichaelphoto) on

Apartment units in the new development will be kept “affordable,” although the accuracy of that term as defined by the UK is debatable, as it allows units to be priced up to 80 percent that of the market value. In Blackwall Reach, some apartments will cost as much as $1,855 per month.

See complete coverage on ArchDaily, here.

C.F. Møller to Lead Design of Project Replacing Alison and Peter Smithson's Robin Hood Gardens

The Swan Housing Association has announced the appointment of Danish firm C.F. Møller to join Haworth Tompkins and Metropolitan Workshop in designing housing projects for the Blackwall Reach regeneration plan, a £300 million redevelopment effort which will replace Alison and Peter Smithson's Brutalist east London estate, Robin Hood Gardens.

A Six Minute Snapshot of Alison and Peter Smithson's Robin Hood Gardens

British filmmaker Joe Gilbert has created a short tribute film to Alison and Peter Smithson's Robin Hood Gardens estate in Poplar, East London, which-as of August 2015-is set to be demolished. Accompanied by insightful commentary from Timothy Brittain-Catlin, the film charts the buildings' history and recent threats to a backdrop of monochrome shots of the estate, in all of its dilapidated and "pleasantly wild" current state.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Demolition is Underway on Alison and Peter Smithson's Robin Hood Gardens in London" 29 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878674/demolition-is-underway-on-alison-and-peter-smithsons-robin-hood-gardens-in-london/>
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

via <a href='http://https://twitter.com/saverobinhood/status/900359306658369536'>Twitter user @saverobinhood</a>

粗野主义代表作“罗宾伍德花园”拆除进行时，无人能阻

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »