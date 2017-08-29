World
  LEGO to Release 774-Piece Kit of BIG-Designed Experience Center

LEGO to Release 774-Piece Kit of BIG-Designed Experience Center

LEGO to Release 774-Piece Kit of BIG-Designed Experience Center
LEGO to Release 774-Piece Kit of BIG-Designed Experience Center, via LEGO
via LEGO

LEGO has revealed the latest kit in their Architecture series, and it’s a bit meta: a 774-piece model of the nearly complete LEGO experience center in Billund, Denmark, designed by BIG to resemble a stack of LEGO blocks.

via LEGO

via LEGO
via LEGO

The 197-step kit will be sold exclusively at the LEGO house, which will debut to the public in a grand opening ceremony on September 28th. Another 600 lucky fans will have the chance to grab the kit for themselves at a special pre-opening event on September 22nd.

via LEGO
via LEGO
via LEGO
via LEGO

According to BIG founder Bjarke Ingels, the concept behind the LEGO House was to create “a cloud of interlocking LEGO bricks... a literal manifestation of the infinite possibilities of the LEGO brick.” The building form is meant to resemble 21 oversized bricks stacked in a pyramidal shape and capped with “the Keystone,” a scaled-up version of the classic eight-knob LEGO brick.

See the full instructions and description of the kit here.

News via LEGOtheBrickFan.

News Architecture News
