LEGO to Release 774-Piece Kit of BIG-Designed Experience Center

LEGO has revealed the latest kit in their Architecture series, and it’s a bit meta: a 774-piece model of the nearly complete LEGO experience center in Billund, Denmark, designed by BIG to resemble a stack of LEGO blocks.

The 197-step kit will be sold exclusively at the LEGO house, which will debut to the public in a grand opening ceremony on September 28th. Another 600 lucky fans will have the chance to grab the kit for themselves at a special pre-opening event on September 22nd.

According to BIG founder Bjarke Ingels, the concept behind the LEGO House was to create “a cloud of interlocking LEGO bricks... a literal manifestation of the infinite possibilities of the LEGO brick.” The building form is meant to resemble 21 oversized bricks stacked in a pyramidal shape and capped with “the Keystone,” a scaled-up version of the classic eight-knob LEGO brick.

News via LEGO, theBrickFan.