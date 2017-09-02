360° Renders: An Introductory Guide for Architects

Undoubtedly, Virtual Reality has come to stay while offering very high contributions to Architecture and Design. The possibilities offered by allowing architects, collaborators, and customers to experiment within a virtual environment, is a design tool that allows better decision making.

While VR allows the viewer to experience what it is like to be inside an environment, the 360 rendering processes the idea mimicking it to real life experiences as much as possible, trying to match specifically what the eye sees.

No matter what software you prefer to render with, below you can find some common tips and concepts that you need to manage to get good results when creating three-dimensional panoramic images to be visualized on VR.

First of all, is crucial to know that there are basically two ways to produce a spherical image: Latlongs & Cubemaps. The first one, which stands for latitude-longitude, is the most traditional way to unwrap and represent a spherical image in a manner flat. there are two kinds of Latlongs; [2:1] which is a basic Spherical Image and [4:1] which is a Stereo Spherical render.

By the other side, Cubemaps, place the images on the inner surfaces of a virtual cube on a flat image. There are also two types of Cubemaps; regulars and stereos; [6:1] and [12:1], respectively.

You can choose between both of them, but Cubemaps will be more realistic as they will consider two- of their six images- for the top and bottom poles.

Spherical Latlong (2:1)

Spherical Cubemap (6:1)

Then you have to understand about Stereography, which is the act to mimic, through two different cameras, what each human eye (left and right) would see on a 3D experience. To get a realistic perspective is important to keep a standard separation of the cameras, as an analog of the interocular distance. Generally, it’s recommended to use a standard 6.3 cm offset. It will be important to consider keeping a constant offset, so it will make possible to view the whole 360-degree image every time the camera rotates.

Regarding to the offset separation, it’s crucial to consider the issue with the poles of the spherical image. If the offset is kept the same at the poles as it is in other directions, the viewer will see and inverted image at the poles, to solve this issue, we recommend you to reduce the offset at the poles so the interocular distance converges to a single point which will look the same, no matter what angle it is viewed from.

Together with these interocular distance specifications, is important to place the camera on a correct height. This height, will depend on different factors; as age and ethnicity, and mainly on your project’s goal, which for example could vary if you want your spectators to live the VR experience sit or stand.

Finally, to consider the field of view (FOV), which refers to the amount of the image you see per time, will be a great tool to have a general idea of what someone will see when they put the headset on and look without turning their head. It’s recommended to use a 90 degree FOV.

Once you have understood all these points, you can open your favorite design software and start creating your three-dimensional panoramic images. At SentioVR’s FAQ you’ll find different video tutorials which explain in an easy way the process for each of these software:

AUTODESK REVIT

AUTODESK 3DS MAX

SketchUp

CINEMA 4D

How can I export my 360 renders to virtual reality?

After rendering your content you may be guessing how to present it. SentioVR’s platform is the easiest way to take your renders to immersive environments. Using their platform you’ll be available not only to visualize your project through renders on VR, but also to interact with different spaces -through hotspots and notes- and sharing it with your clients and collaborators, at the same time that is possible to monitor what they are viewing.

What hardware do I need to present?

Once you have uploaded your work to SentioVR you’ll have 3 options to present your designs. You can keep your project on a 2D world through your Website — and SentioVR’s embedded links- or you can jump to Virtual Reality with your phone using Google Cardboards or Samsung GearVR. For the best experience, we highly recommend using GearVR, which not only offers the best quality on the experience, but also great content on Oculus Store, where you can find the SentioVR app with an Archdaily 360 pictures gallery.

Visit SentioVR.com and take your design projects to VR!