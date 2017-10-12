World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. 李益中空间设计
  6. 2017
  7. Yi Chen Hotel / Li Yizhong Interior Design

Yi Chen Hotel / Li Yizhong Interior Design

  • 19:00 - 12 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Yi Chen Hotel / Li Yizhong Interior Design
Save this picture!
Yi Chen Hotel / Li Yizhong Interior Design, © Hai Zhu
© Hai Zhu

© Hai Zhu © Hai Zhu © Hai Zhu © Hai Zhu + 26

  • Architects

    Li Yizhong Interior Design

  • Location

    c02-2, Shanshuijian Phase 1, Dali Old Town, Dali, Yunnan Province, China

  • Lighting Consultant

    HDA

  • Logo Design

    Chen & Chen Design

  • Interior

    Chengdu Xiangdao

  • Size

    560.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographer

    Zhu Hai
Save this picture!
© Hai Zhu
© Hai Zhu

From the architect. This 6,028-square-feet rustic and contemporary hotel combines of 8 sophisticated rooms located in Dali, a city in Yunnan Province in China famous for its old town, directly across from stunning views of beautiful Erhai Lake and Cangshan mountain, and only 20 minutes’ walk to Dali Old Town. 

The name of hotel YI CHEN in Chinese was given from a Tang Poem by Wang Wei, a Tang dynasty Chinese poet, one of the most famous men of arts and letters of his time. YI CHEN provides a warm place with fresh air and greens and without dust and untidiness for tourists.

Save this picture!
© Hai Zhu
© Hai Zhu

This is a project with 8 rooms that started from engaging with the site. There was previously a three-story villa renovated into four floors by digging out the new ground space, with an inner courtyard surrounded by beautiful landscape of nature and hidden behind a bamboo forest.

The spacious, double-height social space on the first floor maximizes space and natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows and streamlined architecture. The atrium with low-E glass steel structure allowing the sunlight to peep through its broad windows all day long.

Save this picture!
© Hai Zhu
© Hai Zhu
Save this picture!
Basement Plan
Basement Plan
Save this picture!
© Hai Zhu
© Hai Zhu

In order to bring in its nature surroundings we introduced a very neutral palette of turquoises, greens and light shades of blue in the social areas, complementing the modern feel of its interiors with contemporary pieces of furniture, light upholstery and decorative accessories that sprinkle color all around.In the front of courtyard, we built a pavilion, with the sight of the pond, rocks, water and trees in the gardens to create a rest space with poetic mood for tourists.

A sunken yard is inclueded in the extended basement. All of these renovation process was working according to logic design of architecture without renovating the original architecture. The inner layout gets through the relationship between architecture and the environment.

Save this picture!
© Hai Zhu
© Hai Zhu

Color is traded for texture and sophistication combining subtle neutrals, various shades of neutral colors as seen in the angular side chairs and large-format paintings and photography by several artists such as Finnish photographer Arno Rafael Minkkinen. 

Save this picture!
© Hai Zhu
© Hai Zhu

The modern and unique pieces of furniture with abundant of natural light and shadows perfectly complements the richness of the space. The design objective in creating this was inspired in part by its geographical locale, combining Asian-inspired art with vintage and contemporary design to create a truly unique and elegant space. The lights and lamps highlight the furniture and artworks.

Save this picture!
© Hai Zhu
© Hai Zhu
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Interior Design China
Cite: "Yi Chen Hotel / Li Yizhong Interior Design" [大理浥尘客舍 / 李益中空间设计] 12 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878572/yi-chen-hotel-li-yizhong-interior-design/>

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hai Zhu

大理浥尘客舍 / 李益中空间设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »