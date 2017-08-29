World
i

i

i

CORE Modern Homes / Batay-Csorba Architects

  • 13:00 - 29 August, 2017
CORE Modern Homes / Batay-Csorba Architects
CORE Modern Homes / Batay-Csorba Architects, © Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

© Doublespace Photography

© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

From the architect. CORE Modern Homes is a 16,000sf 7-unit townhouse development which explores the potential of spatially oriented apertures that work to induce movement and visual interest within an efficient volume which maximises programmatic potential. Located in Toronto’s Leaside neighborhood, the development occupies a prime site along Eglinton Avenue.

Axonometric Section
Axonometric Section

This street is poised to be one of Toronto’s new public transit corridors with the completion of the new LRT line. Designed with family life in mind, these contemporary residences offer generous living and dining rooms and spacious kitchens intended for the active cook. Each features three bedrooms, including a serene master suite that occupies an entire level, a flexible loft space perfect for family gatherings as well as 4 large completely private terraces each totaling 500–600 sqft per unit.

© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography
Floor Plan 1
Floor Plan 1
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

The windows on the front street facing facades reference an inverted model of the traditional bay window, found on much of the city's Victorian housing stock. The perceived carving of the windows further emphasizes the monolithic nature of the masonry volume.

© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

While the perspectively oriented windows animate the facade and work to maximize natural light and ventilation throughout each floor while extending visual limits of the house to embrace the primary view corridors of the site. Each residence establishes a continually unfolding relationship between its interior, exterior private garden spaces and the sky beyond.

© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "CORE Modern Homes / Batay-Csorba Architects" 29 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878567/core-modern-homes-batay-csorba-architects/>
