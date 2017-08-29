World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Olson Kundig
  6. 2008
  7. Outpost Studio House / Olson Kundig

Outpost Studio House / Olson Kundig

  • 09:00 - 29 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Outpost Studio House / Olson Kundig
Save this picture!
© Tim Bies
© Tim Bies

© Jean-Luc Laloux © Jan Cox © Tim Bies © Tim Bies + 22

  • Contractor

    Upham Construction

  • Structural Engineering Consultants

    MCE Structural Consultants, Inc.

  • Metal Design/Fabrication Consultants

    McNay Metals and Design
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jean-Luc Laloux
© Jean-Luc Laloux

From the architect. Set in the remote, harsh high desert of Idaho, Outpost is an artist’s live/work studio and sculpture garden. The building’s compactness restricts site impact and reinforces the desire to be outside. This is a windy place, and the enclosed “paradise garden,” is separated from the wild landscape by thick masonry walls. The footprint of the house is the limit of intrusion into the land—a simple, clearly defined space. This structure exemplifies Kundig’s belief that the architect’s job is to create an experience of place.

Save this picture!
© Tim Bies
© Tim Bies

Outpost’s compactness limits site impact and reinforces the desire to be outside. The architects chose a readily available construction material—concrete block—for the primary structure; commercial builders were able to quickly and cheaply assemble the building. Interior materials are left largely unfinished.

Save this picture!
© Tim Bies
© Tim Bies

Kundig describes the concept as a Tootsie Roll Pop: hard on the outside and soft on the inside. The house is designed around one open, multifunctional room overlooked by a mezzanine bedroom, with separate studio/office and utility spaces on a lower entry level. Elevated above the ground (snowpack in winter), the main living levels have 360-degree views of the surrounding high desert and mountains.

Save this picture!
© Tim Bies
© Tim Bies

Interior finishes include unfinished recycled fir floors, walls, and cabinets; plaster made from natural clays and pigments; and Carrara marble kitchen counters. Other materials used in the structure, including the concrete block, car decking (structural tongue-and-groove material), and plywood, require little or no maintenance and are capable of withstanding the extreme weather that characterizes the desert’s four seasons.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

In a windy environment, the enclosed garden provides protection to develop a culture space. Nothing outside the walls is modified. The footprint of the building is the limit of intrusion into the landscape—a simple, clearly defined space within the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Jean-Luc Laloux
© Jean-Luc Laloux
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Outpost Studio House / Olson Kundig" 29 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878566/outpost-studio-house-olson-kundig/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »