World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ukraine
  5. M3 Architects
  6. 2017
  7. WH Residence / M3 Architects

WH Residence / M3 Architects

  • 02:00 - 29 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
WH Residence / M3 Architects
Save this picture!
WH Residence / M3 Architects, Courtesy of M3 Architects
Courtesy of M3 Architects

Courtesy of M3 Architects Courtesy of M3 Architects Courtesy of M3 Architects Courtesy of M3 Architects + 29

  • Architects

    M3 Architects

  • Location

    Odessa, Ukraine

  • Area

    740.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Save this picture!
Courtesy of M3 Architects
Courtesy of M3 Architects

From the architect. The residence is located in Odessa, Ukraine near the Black Sea coastal area. The neighborhoods of Arcadia is the main resort area in Ukraine which was defined as a main clubbing center of the country. The residence is erected from structures of two houses. Both buildings contain the same number of functions.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of M3 Architects
Courtesy of M3 Architects

The main facades of these two buildings are combined into a composition and oriented to a luxury apartment house. This solution of two buildings makes the facade visually reserved and provide privacy to the owners. All functional areas are divided into three groups- private, public and technical areas.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The common space is located on the 1st floor. An entrance, wardrobes, a living room and a kitchen with a dining area make the composition of a public space. The recreation area includes a swimming pool with a terrace connected to spa zone. The inner space of the courtyard and a ground floor visually form one composition.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of M3 Architects
Courtesy of M3 Architects
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of M3 Architects
Courtesy of M3 Architects

Performing the role of a base the ground floor can read easily through conditional boundaries with air and warm light. The front door, the living room with a kitchen and dining area are established on the same level to achieve the most convenient and open layout for the 1st floor. The technical area is located on the ground floor.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of M3 Architects
Courtesy of M3 Architects

The open transparent volume of a staircase leads to the second and third floors which are performed like the private area. The bedrooms are established like separate units with bathrooms and wardrobes. Each bedroom has an exit to the terrace with a view of the courtyard. The key factor for architectural solutions for the residence was to create the most open, but private space of two separate symmetrical volumes in conditions of a dense urban environment.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of M3 Architects
Courtesy of M3 Architects
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Ukraine
Cite: "WH Residence / M3 Architects" 29 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878565/wh-residence-m3-architects/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »