La Licorne Office Building / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes

  • 03:00 - 29 August, 2017
La Licorne Office Building / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes
La Licorne Office Building / PERIPHERIQUES Marin+Trottin Architectes, © Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

© Luc Boegly © Luc Boegly © Luc Boegly © Luc Boegly + 33

  • Project managers ( Construction )

    Antoine Roy /MIRO/

  • Project managers (Study) 

    Claire Gaudin, Juliette Bonnamy

  • Assitants 

    Karine Bergevin, Maud Armagnac, Vania Léandro

  • Technical engineer 

    Egis Bâtiment Centre Ouest

  • Acoustics 

    Peutz & Associés

  • Client 

    SEM Laval Mayenne Aménagements

  • Budget 

    3,45 M € not including VAT (value 2013)

  • Program 

    A three-storey office building with mixed companies, generous common spaces: rooftop terrace and an inner courtyard, a building with low energy consumption (BBC)
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

From the architect. This building for innovative companies is situated in a new area of Laval city. Though it’s located on a small size plot, this sparkling project wants to become an important landmark for its neighborhood.  

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

The project wanted to keep the notion of an hotel, or a caravanserai welcoming merchant. The workspaces are a set of rooms and suites, which are all connected together by a pathway surrounding a large patio. This « enfilade » system, this succession of rooms, makes possible a certain modularity by giving the choice to link the spaces together or not.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Because of the project’s program, our main goal was to give users a place with the best conditions of light, circulation and potential meeting area. During the competition, floors were partitioned with 30-50 sqm working room, as it was requested by the rules. But the structural grid of 1.35m and the light partition system used, allow any other type of interior partitioning.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

The specific design of each facade depends on sun exposure in a way that it maximizes the contributions and protections. The interplay of sunshade points out the entrance and gives the façade a subtle kinetic appearance. The different skies that will illuminate the building will give a changing and atmospheric perception of it.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings France
