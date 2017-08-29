World
Women House / Ignacio Correa

  • 11:00 - 29 August, 2017
Women House / Ignacio Correa
Women House / Ignacio Correa, © Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

© Aryeh Kornfeld

  • Collaborator

    Cristián Ugalde

  • Calculator

    Alberto Ramirez

  • Constructor

    Hugo Borquez y Joel Aguilera
    More Specs Less Specs
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

From the architect. This project is located in the town of Maitencillo within the region of Valparaiso. Initial development of this holiday house began by recognising the need for height in such a way that would permit visibility of the landscape, thus allowing better lighting, exposure and ventilation.

© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld

There are two types of zones that define this program: the living area and the dormitory area. They are organised into two volumes of distinct scale and dimension. The rotated parts are intersected against each other, in a way that the east facade could form the entrance of the Project, and the gathering space faces the north one.  

© Cristobal Valdes
© Cristobal Valdes
2nd Floor Plan
2nd Floor Plan
© Cristobal Valdes
© Cristobal Valdes

In terms of the materials used for this project, a modular system of 4 diagonal dimensional lumbars permitted suspension of the house and liberation of the ground floor. The volumes take place upon the structure, made from the same type of wood, with one side being sealed from the road and the other allowing for the paramount view.

© Aryeh Kornfeld
© Aryeh Kornfeld
Cite: "Women House / Ignacio Correa" [Casa Mujeres / Ignacio Correa] 29 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878546/women-house-ignacio-correa/>
