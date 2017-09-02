Australian Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale Will Cultivate Thousands of Temperate Grassland Species

Save this picture! Mauro Baracco and Louise Wright. Image © Sharyn Cairns

Following an open competition, the Australian Institute of Architects have announced "repair" as the theme of the Australian Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale. Baracco+Wright Architects, collaborating with artist Linda Tegg, will oversee the cultivation of "thousands of temperate grassland species" within the pavilion, alongside "large-scale architectural projections." According to the AIA, "visitors will enter a physical dialogue between architecture and endangered plant community, reminding us what is at stake when we occupy land."

The exhibition has been designed to "encourage new ways of thinking and seeing the world, of inventing solutions where architecture provides for the wellbeing and dignity of each citizen on this fragile planet." In this way, it will "frame and reveal an architectural culture in Australia that is evolving through processes that integrate built and natural systems to effect repair of the environment."

