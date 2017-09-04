World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. This Towering Residential Forest Could Offer a Solution to Urban Air Pollution

This Towering Residential Forest Could Offer a Solution to Urban Air Pollution

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
This Towering Residential Forest Could Offer a Solution to Urban Air Pollution

In this short film, part of a four-part video series co-produced by Curbed and The Verge, the Bosco Verticale—the towering residential forest in the dense urban environment of Milan—is examined for its architectural prowess, as well as its botanical aptitude. In the film, architect Stefano Boeri and expert arborists explain what makes the skyscraper so unique, as well as it's very real potential effect on air pollution in the city.

Save this picture!
This Towering Residential Forest Could Offer a Solution to Urban Air Pollution, Courtesy of Paolo Rosselli
Courtesy of Paolo Rosselli

Via The Verge. The content was produced in partnership with Samsung.

Bosco Verticale / Boeri Studio

Completed in 2014 in Milan, Italy. Images by Laura Cionci, Stefano Boeri Architetti. The first example of a 'Vertical Forest' (il Bosco Verticale) was inaugurated in October 2014 in Milan in the Porta Nuova Isola area, as part of a...

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Videos
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "This Towering Residential Forest Could Offer a Solution to Urban Air Pollution" 04 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878509/this-towering-residential-forest-could-solve-urban-air-pollution-milan-bosco-verticale-stefano-boeri/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »