World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. This Monument to the Humble Honeybee Bears a Stark Warning

This Monument to the Humble Honeybee Bears a Stark Warning

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
This Monument to the Humble Honeybee Bears a Stark Warning
Save this picture!
This Monument to the Humble Honeybee Bears a Stark Warning, © Peo Olsson
© Peo Olsson

Constructed as part of Agrikultura—a triennial of public artworks and urban interventions in Malmö, Sweden—this installation, described by the designers a "maquette of a monument to the honeybee", is in fact home to an entire colony. It references—by design—the mysterious elements of 'bee orientation': verticality (gravity), geometry (the cell structure of the beehive), and the position of the sun relative to the hive. The project is, on the one hand, "a potential memorial for the bees" while, on the other, "a celebration of the sun on which all life depends."

© Peo Olsson © Peo Olsson © Peo Olsson © Peo Olsson + 6

Save this picture!
© Peo Olsson
© Peo Olsson

Created by Carpenter | Lowings, the project refers "to the mortal threat to the global bee population from certain insecticides with which seeds are treated." According to the designers, "these can interrupt the neural orientation processes by which bees find their food and is currently leading to a crisis in bee populations." This also threatens human food production; one third of human food is pollinated by the humble bee. 

Save this picture!
© Peo Olsson
© Peo Olsson

With a roof clad in reflective metal, the project points to the sun at solar noon, thereby reflecting the sky. Subtle bee-wing and flower paintings by Marianne Morild in dripping black gloss oil-like paint adorn the outside. 

Save this picture!
© Peo Olsson
© Peo Olsson

 

Save this picture!
© Peo Olsson
© Peo Olsson

Enclosed is a darkened space which—through the use of reflective surfaces—is transformed into a hexagonal 'cell' with what appears to be a glowing vertical column of amber light at its centre. The illusory space refers to the dark interior of a hive and the light column refers to the central significance to the bees of gravity and the position of the sun.

Orientation has been acquired by the City of Bergen, in Norway, where in it will become part of a new Sculpture Park Trail in the beginning of 2018.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "This Monument to the Humble Honeybee Bears a Stark Warning" 02 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878498/this-monument-to-the-humble-honeybee-bears-a-stark-warning/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »