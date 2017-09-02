Estonian Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale Will Investigate the Concept of the "Weak Monument"

Save this picture! Curators of the Estonian Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale. Image Courtesy of Estonian Architecture Centre

Following an open competition, the Estonian Architecture Center have announced "Weak Monument" as the theme of the Estonian Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale. Laura Linsi, Roland Reemaa, and Tadeáš Říha will develop a project which views the "architectural environment as a layered and historically continuous system," focusing the exhibition on "projects from the recent and more distant past."

According to Triin Ojari, Head of the Estonian Architecture Center, "the [successful] proposal deals with an important concept of architecture theory – the idea of 'weak architecture' inspired by the Estonian architect Leonhard Lapin’s 1970s concept project 'Anti-International Monument'. [...] This is a project," Ojari continues, "which is looking to interpret the heritage of Modernist architecture and its significance in the present day."

Weakness, creative ambivalence, and incompleteness in projects should not be something to be ashamed of, but could rather be a strength.

The jury included:

Raul Järg (architect, Chairman of the Jury, Chairman of ECA, Commissioner of the Estonian exposition at the International Architecture Exhibition in Venice)

(architect, Chairman of the Jury, Chairman of ECA, Commissioner of the Estonian exposition at the International Architecture Exhibition in Venice) Toomas Tammis (architect, member of UEA, Dean of the Faculty of Architecture of the Estonian Academy of Arts)

(architect, member of UEA, Dean of the Faculty of Architecture of the Estonian Academy of Arts) Maria Arusoo (art historian and curator, representative of the Estonian Society of Art Historians and Curators, Director of the Centre for Contemporary Art Estonia)

(art historian and curator, representative of the Estonian Society of Art Historians and Curators, Director of the Centre for Contemporary Art Estonia) Johan Tali (architect, member of UEA, co-curator of the Estonian exposition in 2016)

(architect, member of UEA, co-curator of the Estonian exposition in 2016) Veronika Valk (architect)

(architect) Peeter Pere (architect, member of UEA)

(architect, member of UEA) Triin Ojari (representative of the Estonian Society of Art Historians and Curators, director of Museum of Estonian Architecture)

The 2016 Venice Architecture Biennale saw all three Baltic nations united in the Baltic Pavilion, representing Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

