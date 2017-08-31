Call for Entries: International VELUX Award 2018 for Students of Architecture

The International VELUX Award 2018 for Students of Architecture challenges students of architecture all over the world to explore the theme of daylight and consider its role in our lives as an ever-relevant source of light, life and energy in buildings - and as an important discipline in architecture. Students can register from 1 September 2017 to 1 April 2018 and submit their daylight projects before 15 June 2018.

'The award is a great opportunity for students to become familiar with the architecture contest as a concept, and our aim is to challenge the future of daylight in the built environment by inspiring creative explorations on the themes of daylight in buildings and daylight investigations from the world’s leading future architects', says Per Arnold Andersen, head of the International VELUX Award.

Reviewed by a high-profile jury

In June 2018, an international jury with high-profile architectural professionals and UIA (International Union of Architects) representatives will convene to review all the submitted projects online, and will appoint 5 regional winners in each of the two categories. The ten regional winners then personally present their project to the jury, who elect one global winner in each of the two categories.

Omar Gandhi, who was a jury member in 2016, offers this advice to future participants: 'Look around in your own community. It isn’t about going to a fancy place or to the other side of the world. Look around in your own community, whether it’s the suburbs or in an urban city or in the country. There are everyday questions, and problems, that need answers – and a natural, real and honest investigation is what the jury will be looking for.'

All winning projects will be awarded within a total prize sum of up to €30,000, and the winners will be celebrated at an award event in October 2018.

Global Winner 2016 - Daylight in Buildings. Image Courtesy of Velux

What is required to participate?

To participate, you need to be enrolled at a school of architecture and register your participation at iva.velux.com and eventually submit your daylight project by 15 June, 2018.

There are two project categories: 1) daylight in buildings; and 2) daylight investigations.

Every student project needs to be backed by a tutor and both the winning students and their tutors are recognised and win prizes.

Global Winner 2016 - Daylight Investigations. Image Courtesy of Velux

The No. 1 global award for students of architecture

The overall theme of the International VELUX Award 2018 for Students of Architecture is “Light of Tomorrow.”

Running every second year, the award has grown into the biggest global student award within architecture, since it was held for the first time in 2003. So far, 4,500 student teams have participated over the years, representing more than 60 countries worldwide, and the juries have included 30 high-profile architects from practice and teaching.

See all winning projects as well as the award brief and detailed information about registration and participation on the IVA website.