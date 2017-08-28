Creative Industries Precinct 2, Queensland University of Technology / Richard Kirk Architect + HASSELL

+ 22

From the architect. Richard Kirk Architect was appointed Architect for QUT Creative Industries Precinct Phase 2 development in 2010 following a competitive tender process. The project requires a new master plan of the Gona Parade precinct of the QUT Kelvin Grove Campus, to provide for the new 10,000m2 Creative Industries building along with two commercial developments of 35,000m2.

The project has the opportunity to increase human activity on the ground plane which encourages a sense of place and arrival in this part of the campus. The context of the site is extremely dynamic; the master plan needs to respond to this shifting landscape of internal needs with those of external opportunities. The key influences are; education; heritage (which will impact on the site utilization); and interaction with the public realm. The strategic placement of the Creative Industries building is the critical element of the master plan.

Creative Industries Precinct 2 (CIP2) has been conceived to provide a unified address for the Creative Industries Faculty comprising Dance, Drama, Music and Visual Arts including Research and technical pursuits. CIP2 will be connected to the existing CIP stage 1 to become a singular identity and gateway for Students and staff associated with the Bachelor of Creative Industries.

Our vision for CIP2 is to create a place that anchors the creative industries into a cohesive village environment offering a rich and diverse sequence of spatial experiences to stimulate learning and social interaction. A key part of the concept is the placement of primary circulation paths, meeting areas, cafe and common areas to the precincts building edges with the lot 2 building incorporating a highly visible student ‘street’ to which studio spaces are addressed.

The street will be the place that student groups congregate between studio sessions to give a real sense of vitality and movement. It is intended for this 3-storey high space to be interactive with the outdoor environment and includes a series of cascading stairs and staggered voids to enable visual links to the upper levels.

The precinct development strategy is to introduce a new high profile faculty building up to 5 stories to be located on Lot 2 between the southern end of Gona parade to the east and Kelvin Grove Road to the west, opposite the northern landmark building is known as ‘The Hub’. The location of this building is seen to be one of the highest profile opportunities for QUT in the Kelvin Grove campus.

The two buildings will combine to create a Gateway for QUT and more specifically the Creative Industries Precinct. Within CIP2, the new building forms the northern arm of a series of single story heritage buildings to be retained and upgraded. The heritage buildings frame Chauvel Place to complete an activate ‘L’ shaped edge for CIP2.