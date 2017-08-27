World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects
  6. 2017
  7. House for a Photographer / FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects

House for a Photographer / FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects

  • 20:00 - 27 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House for a Photographer / FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects
Save this picture!
House for a Photographer / FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects, © Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada

© Norihito Yamauchi © Norihito Yamauchi © Norihito Yamauchi © Norihito Yamauchi + 31

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

From the architect. The site is located along an arterial road that runs through the countryside. In the neighborhood stand private residences and a grove of the village shrine surrounding a passage to the shrine. The building is made of mortar and galvanized steel sheet which reflects dull light, making it look massive. It is laid out to be accommodated within the L-shaped lot and stands to face the shrine on the opposite side.

Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada

The building is to be used as a studio and gallery of the photographer and his residence as well.The client requested to unite the studio where he produces works with his living space. Thus, I came up with an optimum plan by clarifying how the resident wants to live instead of segmenting the space by function.

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

The dim passage from the entrance approach invites visitors into the innermost space while guiding them with light thrown from the ceiling of the connected gallery. The gallery clips out a landscape with the opening to look like an exhibition. Its contrasted scale and natural light resonate with each other.

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

The space that quietly inspires a feeling of exaltation among ordinary life also plays a role of the photogenic shooting location.

Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada

The long thin passage serving as an alley to go around the gallery has other functions than a mere pathway; it is also used as a space to post artworks and photos on the wall. It is beautifully themed with sight switching, different ceiling heights, and shade and shadow created by natural light.

Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada

The hall that is located at the center of the building with different floor levels plays a role of a hub which connects with each space. It also incorporates plumbing equipment, a counter, and a staircase that are necessary for living, and is connected to an approach from the courtyard, thus not only providing functional comfort but also displaying scenic beauty.

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

The building used as a living space also offers a dynamic space with proportion and scale that allow it to serve as a photo studio. The light coming through the high-side light envelops the room, enabling photo-shooting with natural light.

Save this picture!
© Yoshihiro Asada
© Yoshihiro Asada

Photo shooting equipment, vintage furniture, musical instrument, and artworks are placed here and there, blending in with space. It acts in concert with the photographer’s feeling and aesthetic and acts as the base to produce new creativity and activities.

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "House for a Photographer / FORM/Kouichi Kimura Architects" 27 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878468/house-for-a-photographer-form-kouichi-kimura-architects/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »