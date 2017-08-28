World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. CASANOVAS, GRAUS, PÉREZ arquitectes
  6. 2017
  7. House in L’ARMENTERA / CASANOVAS, GRAUS, PÉREZ arquitectes

House in L’ARMENTERA / CASANOVAS, GRAUS, PÉREZ arquitectes

  • 05:00 - 28 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in L’ARMENTERA / CASANOVAS, GRAUS, PÉREZ arquitectes
Save this picture!
House in L’ARMENTERA / CASANOVAS, GRAUS, PÉREZ arquitectes, © Francisco Urrutia
© Francisco Urrutia

© Francisco Urrutia © Francisco Urrutia © Francisco Urrutia © Francisco Urrutia + 23

  • Structural Calculation

    Guillermo Barenys asociados

  • Installations

    PGI engineering

  • Main Contractor

    Burgos&Gasull constructors
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Francisco Urrutia
© Francisco Urrutia

From the architect. L’ Armentera is a small town near the Fluvia river and the Emporda marshes, at about 6 Km from the coastline, with a lanscape full of fruit trees fields. In 2005, its urban growth was approved through the urbanization of a former farming area at the south side of the village, planned with straight streets and rectangular plots. The house places itself on a tiny plot, facing the street on one side and sharing the other three sides with the neighbor plots.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Urrutia
© Francisco Urrutia

The closeness of the present and future neighbours (separated 3+3 metres as the urban planning allows), the difficulty to enjoy the distant views of the beautiful Emporda landscape, and the paid attention to the climatology (protection from north wind and getting the maximum use of the sun and easterly winds), define the proposal.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The plot dimensions (18x24 metres) don’t allow to include the whole functional programme in the ground floor without renouncing an exterior space that extends the interior common spaces: living room, dining room, kitchen and studio. Thus, ground floor shapes an “L” that faces a south oriented patio, protecting the house from the north wind and the street. The first floor stands on the longitudinal axis with an apparently blind façades that avoid the own or any others direct views from the street and neighbour plots.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Urrutia
© Francisco Urrutia
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Francisco Urrutia
© Francisco Urrutia

Construction becomes the appearance. Façades are composed by a double ceramic wall, the interior is the main wall and the exterior fixed to the former and finished with lime mortar, defines an air gap with small ventilation that contains the continuous thermal insulation. The openings, with the exterior carpentry in the same plane of the thermal insulation, are protected from sun with ceramic latticework or rotang louver sheets. This allows a pleasant and excellent light and ventilation control during summer and spring, avoiding the existence of air conditioning. Roofs are partly smooth sloped in order to respect the urban regulations. There are no ceilings and thus, concrete joists, ceramic beam filler blocks and copper pipes for heating (produced by a low temperature aerothermal technology device) are exposed. Pavements in the ground floor are exposed reinforced concrete in the interior and exterior. A small swimming pool with the edge lifted as a bench is built in the garden and desired privacy of patio is trusted in the climbing plants planted through the perimeter fences.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Urrutia
© Francisco Urrutia
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "House in L’ARMENTERA / CASANOVAS, GRAUS, PÉREZ arquitectes" [Casa en L’ARMENTERA / CASANOVAS, GRAUS, PÉREZ arquitectes] 28 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878466/house-in-larmentera-casanovas-graus-perez-arquitectes/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »