World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Lautenbag Architectuur
  6. 2016
  7. Farmhouse Oudeblidtzijl / Lautenbag Architectuur

Farmhouse Oudeblidtzijl / Lautenbag Architectuur

  • 02:00 - 2 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Farmhouse Oudeblidtzijl / Lautenbag Architectuur
Save this picture!
Farmhouse Oudeblidtzijl / Lautenbag Architectuur, © Marcdefotograaf
© Marcdefotograaf

© Marcdefotograaf © Marcdefotograaf © Marcdefotograaf © Marcdefotograaf + 21

Save this picture!
© Marcdefotograaf
© Marcdefotograaf

From the architect. We were asked to thoroughly renovate an original Dutch farmhouse from 1831 in Oudebildtzijl. The clients wish was to enlarge the front house with a significant part of the old stables. The size and height of the stables gave us great tools to work with.

Save this picture!
© Marcdefotograaf
© Marcdefotograaf

The interior of the existing house and a sizable part of the barn has been completely stripped and rebuilt. Many valuable characteristic elements of the original farm have been given a prominent place in the new design. For example, the ancient beams remained visible and the old cabinet doors have been reused.

Save this picture!
© Marcdefotograaf
© Marcdefotograaf

The roof windows provide a beautiful light in the kitchen and the entrance. The views to the high roof and the contrast of stucco, steel, and glass with the existing old elements give a great spaciousness and character to the house.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

In the living-kitchen large glass sliding doors have been placed in the facade which brings the landscape inside. The voids, the steel doors with glass and the beautiful open staircase connect the different living spaces to each other and provide great views.

Save this picture!
© Marcdefotograaf
© Marcdefotograaf

The use of materials is simple and fully aligned with the original character of the farm. Yet the surprising combination of materials, contemporary materials, and stunning floor, roof and wall openings have created a beautifully restored and characteristic home.

Save this picture!
© Marcdefotograaf
© Marcdefotograaf
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation The Netherlands
Cite: "Farmhouse Oudeblidtzijl / Lautenbag Architectuur" 02 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878448/farmhouse-oudeblidtzijl-lautenbag-architectuur/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »