World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Dark Arkitekter Plans to Rejuvenate Oslo with National Theatre Rehabilitation

Dark Arkitekter Plans to Rejuvenate Oslo with National Theatre Rehabilitation

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Dark Arkitekter Plans to Rejuvenate Oslo with National Theatre Rehabilitation
Save this picture!
Dark Arkitekter Plans to Rejuvenate Oslo with National Theatre Rehabilitation, © Dark Arkitekter
© Dark Arkitekter

Oslo-based architecture firm Dark Arkitekter hopes to jumpstart the revitalization of the city’s cultural center with their proposed rehabilitation of the National Theatre and redevelopment of the surrounding public space. The government is currently planning to renovate the 118-year-old structure, but Dark Arkitekter was unimpressed with the minimal-effort plan and so put forth their design on behalf of the Theatre.

© Dark Arkitekter © Dark Arkitekter © Dark Arkitekter © Dark Arkitekter + 12

Save this picture!
© Dark Arkitekter
© Dark Arkitekter
Save this picture!
© Dark Arkitekter
© Dark Arkitekter

All other cultural institutions in the area have recently moved into new buildings, leaving only the Theatre behind in a space that has been inadequate since the beginning. The troubles have only increased with time and Dark Arkitekter’s plan addresses three major concerns: the building’s considerable maintenance needs, the underutilized and unsafe urban space surrounding the building, and the area required for the theater to be functional.

Save this picture!
© Dark Arkitekter
© Dark Arkitekter
Save this picture!
© Dark Arkitekter
© Dark Arkitekter
Save this picture!
© Dark Arkitekter
© Dark Arkitekter

In the proposal, Dark Arkitekter would rehabilitate and upgrade the existing historic building to make it more accessible and functional, also adding meeting areas, a café, and a library. To avoid competing with the historic building, the remaining space needs for a modern theater would be met by expanding underground.

Save this picture!
© Dark Arkitekter
© Dark Arkitekter
Save this picture!
© Dark Arkitekter
© Dark Arkitekter
Save this picture!
© Dark Arkitekter
© Dark Arkitekter

Above ground, the site design plans to open barriers and draw people in, creating a connection with the university and other major hubs. As the architect describes it, “[t]he entire site becomes a stage for urban life and theatrical performance, where the classical building plays the lead role.”

Save this picture!
© Dark Arkitekter
© Dark Arkitekter
Save this picture!
© Dark Arkitekter
© Dark Arkitekter
Save this picture!
© Dark Arkitekter
© Dark Arkitekter

News via: Dark Arkitekter

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Norway
Cite: Megan Fowler. "Dark Arkitekter Plans to Rejuvenate Oslo with National Theatre Rehabilitation" 28 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878437/dark-arkitekter-plans-to-rejuvenate-oslo-with-national-theatre-rehabilitation/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »