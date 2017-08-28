World
  Exploding the Cube: Yannick Martin's Studies of a Six-Sided Shape

Exploding the Cube: Yannick Martin's Studies of a Six-Sided Shape

Exploding the Cube: Yannick Martin's Studies of a Six-Sided Shape

Former architect Yannick Martin, who has previously confined architecture's most famous houses to a cube, is a graphic designer who explores line and geometric shapes to examine the language of the diagram. By fragmenting simple shapes, Martin seeks to offer new ways of looking at an icon so commonplace and ubiquitously used that, for most, the sheer potential and variety of its application can be overlooked.

© Yannick Martin

© Yannick Martin
© Yannick Martin

N°01

"This study aims to question, and then illustrate, the types of spaces that could be produced by a cube. Studying the cube in two dimensions provides a way to explore the infinite possibilities of this volume. The illustration ultimately invites the viewer to reconsider their understanding of this simple form by examining the logic of its composition."

Exploding the Cube: Yannick Martin's Studies of a Six-Sided Shape, © Yannick Martin
© Yannick Martin

N°02

"What are the different ways of drawing a three dimensional cube composed of eight individual cubes? This work centers on a desire to discover the cube from a spatial point of view. What is hidden behind everything that we take for granted?"

© Yannick Martin
© Yannick Martin

N°03

"Design begins with a simple form. These studies are allegorical; a way of understanding the complexity of the world in which everything—however simple—add up to create complexities."

© Yannick Martin
© Yannick Martin

N°04

"Here, the cube is pushed aside in order to explore the language of the shape. Louis Kahn used the square as a starting point for thinking about and creating architecture projects. Here, I use the cube as a basis for research on language."

Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Exploding the Cube: Yannick Martin's Studies of a Six-Sided Shape" 28 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878432/exploding-the-cube-yannick-martins-studies-of-a-six-sided-shape/>
