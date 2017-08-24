Peter Pichler Architecture Wins Competition for Looping Towers in The Netherlands

Save this picture! Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architecture

Peter Pichler Architecture has been selected as the winners of a competition to design a new residential tower complex in the town of Maarssen just outside of Utrecht, Netherlands. Called the “Looping Towers,” the scheme consists of two L-shaped residential towers that connect as their ends to create a figure-eight shape that is optimized for its site.

Located along a main artery connecting the cities of Amsterdam and Utrecht, the 35,000 square meter complex is envisioned as a “social engine” for the area, which is expected to grow significantly over the upcoming years. The scheme will contain approximately 260 apartments as well as a parking garage and an abundance of amenities, including a unique running track on the roof.

PPA’s concept is derived from massing studies calculated to optimize views and natural sunlight. The architects explain:

“[We started with] massing studies of straight extrusions that are moved towards the end of the plot to guarantee the view from the offices behind towards the river and the old city center of Maarssen”

Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architecture

“The special situation of the site (north side with view, south side sunlight) and the unsophisticated orientation of the apartments within a straight extruded tower with central core led to a slim L shaped geometry that guarantees multiple views and sunlight. While sloping back the L shaped towers with the lower tower on the west side, better views are generated for adjacent buildings with a minimum shadow impact.”

The facade was then overlaid with a sawtooth geometry that allowed for each unit to receive a terrace, connecting the apartments with the city. Most of the apartments in the building are designed as a duplex, giving units views in two directions and increasing the amount of occupiable area within the building.

At the podium level, the towers connect to create two green courtyards. Shared amenities such as the gym as located on these levels, as well as access to the rooftop running track.

Construction on the project is slated for completion in 2020.