  MVRDV + ADEPT's Dynamic Ku.Be House of Culture in Movement, Photographed by Ossip van Duivenbode

MVRDV + ADEPT's Dynamic Ku.Be House of Culture in Movement, Photographed by Ossip van Duivenbode

MVRDV + ADEPT's Dynamic Ku.Be House of Culture in Movement, Photographed by Ossip van Duivenbode

Completed in 2016, MVRDV + ADEPT’s Ku.Be House of Culture in Movement has since become a beloved community amenity that encourages residents to participate in a wide range of activities including running, jumping, climbing, dancing, learning and meditating. Engagement in these activities is encouraged by the complex’s dynamic, playful architecture, where brightly colored wall surfaces meet concrete sliding areas meet suspended climbing nets.

This energetic spirit has been captured in a new photo series by Ossip van Duivenbode, where the center’s elements are being enjoying by people of all ages. Check out the full gallery below, and click here to learn more about the project.

© Ossip van Duivenbode

© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
MVRDV + ADEPT's Dynamic Ku.Be House of Culture in Movement, Photographed by Ossip van Duivenbode, © Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Ku.Be House of Culture in Movement / MVRDV + ADEPT

32 From the architect. The 3200 m2 Ku.Be House of Culture in Movement was designed for the municipality of Frederiksberg as a focal point for both the immediate community and also the wider area of Copenhagen; one that the people themselves could take ownership of and that would evolve its programme based on the specific wants and needs of its users.

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "MVRDV + ADEPT's Dynamic Ku.Be House of Culture in Movement, Photographed by Ossip van Duivenbode" 24 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878410/mvrdv-plus-adepts-dynamic-ke-house-of-culture-in-movement-photographed-by-ossip-van-duivenbode/>
