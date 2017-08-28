House in Kobe / FujiwaraMuro Architects

-
Architects
-
Location, Japan
-
Lead ArchitectsShintaro Fujiwara, Yoshio Muro
-
Area97.0 m2
-
Project Year2014
-
Photographs
From the architect. The site for this project is located at the corner of building lots provided by cutting through a hilly topography. The ground level of this site is higher among other lots and next to the site on the north side of the building is a slope of a designated green area of the building lots.
According to the site with irregular shape, the building is configured in a triangular form. From the inside of the building, exterior view is provided to the slope covered with greenery on the north side of the lot.
A bedroom, a room for children, a lavatory, and a bathroom are allocated on the 1st floor, while a living room, a dining room, and a kitchen are gathered on the 2nd floor. Large windows of the dining room and the living room allow a clear view to the north side of the lot. The 3rd floor houses a guest room in a traditional Japanese style, which can be also used as a bedroom or a living room.
The kitchen has an open layout with L-shaped configuration, which allows this space to become the center of this house by enjoying cooking while seeing the scenery, or having a conversation with family members while cooking, or inviting friends and cooking together at the kitchen.