House in Kobe / FujiwaraMuro Architects

+ 18

Architects FujiwaraMuro Architects

Location Japan

Lead Architects Shintaro Fujiwara, Yoshio Muro

Area 97.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Shintaro Fujiwara

From the architect. The site for this project is located at the corner of building lots provided by cutting through a hilly topography. The ground level of this site is higher among other lots and next to the site on the north side of the building is a slope of a designated green area of the building lots.

According to the site with irregular shape, the building is configured in a triangular form. From the inside of the building, exterior view is provided to the slope covered with greenery on the north side of the lot.

A bedroom, a room for children, a lavatory, and a bathroom are allocated on the 1st floor, while a living room, a dining room, and a kitchen are gathered on the 2nd floor. Large windows of the dining room and the living room allow a clear view to the north side of the lot. The 3rd floor houses a guest room in a traditional Japanese style, which can be also used as a bedroom or a living room.

The kitchen has an open layout with L-shaped configuration, which allows this space to become the center of this house by enjoying cooking while seeing the scenery, or having a conversation with family members while cooking, or inviting friends and cooking together at the kitchen.