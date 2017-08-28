World
  7. House in Kobe / FujiwaraMuro Architects

House in Kobe / FujiwaraMuro Architects

  • 20:00 - 28 August, 2017
House in Kobe / FujiwaraMuro Architects
House in Kobe / FujiwaraMuro Architects, © Shintaro Fujiwara
© Shintaro Fujiwara

© Shintaro Fujiwara

© Shintaro Fujiwara
© Shintaro Fujiwara

From the architect. The site for this project is located at the corner of building lots provided by cutting through a hilly topography. The ground level of this site is higher among other lots and next to the site on the north side of the building is a slope of a designated green area of the building lots.

First Level Plan
First Level Plan

According to the site with irregular shape, the building is configured in a triangular form. From the inside of the building, exterior view is provided to the slope covered with greenery on the north side of the lot.

© Shintaro Fujiwara
© Shintaro Fujiwara

A bedroom, a room for children, a lavatory, and a bathroom are allocated on the 1st floor, while a living room, a dining room, and a kitchen are gathered on the 2nd floor. Large windows of the dining room and the living room allow a clear view to the north side of the lot. The 3rd floor houses a guest room in a traditional Japanese style, which can be also used as a bedroom or a living room.

© Shintaro Fujiwara
© Shintaro Fujiwara

The kitchen has an open layout with L-shaped configuration, which allows this space to become the center of this house by enjoying cooking while seeing the scenery, or having a conversation with family members while cooking, or inviting friends and cooking together at the kitchen.

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "House in Kobe / FujiwaraMuro Architects" 28 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878398/house-in-kobe-fujiwaramuro-architects/>
Read comments

