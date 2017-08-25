World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. LIQE arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. Rehabilitation of a Traditional Housing in Moscoso / LIQE arquitectura

Rehabilitation of a Traditional Housing in Moscoso / LIQE arquitectura

  • 09:00 - 25 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Rehabilitation of a Traditional Housing in Moscoso / LIQE arquitectura
Save this picture!
Rehabilitation of a Traditional Housing in Moscoso / LIQE arquitectura, © Roi Alonso
© Roi Alonso

© Roi Alonso © Roi Alonso © Roi Alonso © Roi Alonso + 16

  • Architects

    LIQE arquitectura

  • Location

    Moscoso, Spain

  • Architect in Charge

    Javier Couto Granja

  • Area

    308.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Roi Alonso

  • Collaborators

    Darío Iglesias Pereiras, Alexandre Cameselle Vila, María José Núñez Corbal

  • Technical Architect

    Guillermo Grobas González

  • Structural Calculation

    Nortap Ingenieros, S.L.

  • Construction Company

    Hermanos García Carrera
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Roi Alonso
© Roi Alonso

From the architect. Usually, a project involves creating something out of nothing; but sometimes, as in this case, it is about strengthening something that was already there. A long stone building, with a powerful balcony facing the valley, to the north.

Save this picture!
© Roi Alonso
© Roi Alonso

An elevated shed leaning on a warped and also excessively long wood beam, with three facades made out of stone and one out of wood, to the south. The Cruceiro Grande, where three religious processions become one, is out on the street, to the east. And an impressive Hórreo supported in stone beams under which one enters the garden, to the west.

Save this picture!
© Roi Alonso
© Roi Alonso
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Roi Alonso
© Roi Alonso

And then, in the center: the "eira", the work yard, sheltered from the wind, the main focus of everything around it. This time the project is about prolonging the life of these elements in a world that is no longer their own. Hórreo and Cruceiro will remain as traces of the past. The patio will become the entrance to the home, the hub of human activity.

The shed is no longer needed as a warehouse, and it transforms into a bedroom. For this purpose a linking piece is born: a bridge that links both bodies in a transparent continuum that snaps into the stone façade of the house, that covers two existing windows, and that continues until absorbing the new supporting facade with a wooden structure that marks off the shed.

Save this picture!
© Roi Alonso
© Roi Alonso

A single gesture that brings transparency; and with its light, natural heating, and visual connection; while at the same time being integrated with the traditional building and filtering from the outside through fins that continue the Hórreo façade throughout the house and towards the balcony roof and the garage wall, unifying the work.

Save this picture!
© Roi Alonso
© Roi Alonso

The current staircase sitting in the courtyard is moved to the interior of the house, placed on the opposite face of the same wall, easing the transition between outside and inside, taking form with the gradual transformation of granite into Chestnut wood: from the cold exterior to the warm interior.

Once inside, three large sliding panels work as a second privacy filter, closing a dining area and a kitchen that evoke the cellars and stables that originally occupied the lower levels of the house, by using rows of concrete vaults for the ceiling. Ceramic floor tiles are combined in gray tones with items made of wood in doors, windows, and pavements, enhancing the transition to the upper floor, where wood presence grows larger.

Save this picture!
© Roi Alonso
© Roi Alonso

Above it all, a large corridor in the inside replicates the one located outside, defined by the constant search for spatial continuity: Vertically a double height space is generated towards the office located in the attic, and a cascade of light is eased towards the ground floor with a transparent pavement. Horizontally the patio is inserted into the house thanks to the transparency of the walkway, giving birth to a light continuum that contrasts with the pre-existing small openings in the first floor.

Save this picture!
© Roi Alonso
© Roi Alonso
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Spain
Cite: "Rehabilitation of a Traditional Housing in Moscoso / LIQE arquitectura" 25 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878396/rehabilitation-of-a-traditional-housing-in-moscoso-liqe-arquitectura/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »