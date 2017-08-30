Fire Station of Guangzhou Holdings Nansha Industrial Park / Atelier Y

+ 20

Architects Atelier Y

Location Nansha Industrial Park, Nansha District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, China

Architect in Charge XIAO Yiqiang, XIAO Yizhi, ZOU Yanting

Area 3567.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs CHEN Zhong

Design Team ZHOU Jianyun (Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT), XIAO Yiqiang, ZOU Yanting, XIAO Yizhi, LIU Suijie, QI Baihui, HUANG Lisi, ZHOU Yuhui and CEN Suigeng

Partner Organization Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT

Height 14 m

Site Area 5985 m2 More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! First Floor Park Plot. Image © CHEN Zhong

From the architect. Fire Station of Guangzhou Holdings Nansha Industrial Park is located around Pearl River Power Plant and close to Zhudian Road while connecting Huandao Road, the main road of Nansha District. As a supporting facility of the industrial park, it intends to be a Class one primary fire station meanwhile serves the surrounding area, and meet the requirement of reaching the spot in five minutes.

With design principles of “safety, efficiency, harmony, humanity and green”, the station premises the daily training for firefighters and the promptness, safety and efficiency for emergency handling, focus on humanity and user comfort. The passive green building technology is employed, which emphasizes natural lighting and ventilation, to introduce green plant indoor by balcony and yard, so as to explore the practice of energy efficiency.

Function and Spaces

Shaped in a rectangle, the station is unfolded to the urban road.

The station is in three stories. The first floor is designed for fire engines garage with the command center, equipment storage, and canteen. The second is the area for fire-fighters duty standby rooms and activity platform, of which the main duty standby rooms face southeast and are furnished with a washroom and deep balcony ensuring lighting and ventilation as well as sunshade and heat insulation to enhance the user comfort. The activity platform to the southwest can also be used for sun-drying. The third floor is service area containing the rooms for public exhibition, physical training, meeting, recreation, reading and office, which satisfies the demands of fire-fighters daily lives, working and training.

Save this picture! 3rd Floor Courtyard. Image © CHEN Zhong

With two emergency staircases and one straight flight staircase, all floors are connected to the garage, which guarantees the maximum promptness and safety of fire-fighters.

A fire pool, training ground, and tower are built to the north of the station for simulation training.