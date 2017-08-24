World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. grupoarquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. Lake View House / grupoarquitectura

Lake View House / grupoarquitectura

  • 17:00 - 24 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lake View House / grupoarquitectura
Save this picture!
Lake View House / grupoarquitectura, © Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

© Agustín Garza © Agustín Garza © Agustín Garza © Agustín Garza + 26

  • Collaborator Architects

    Daniel Álvarez, Rosa Lòpez, Susana Lòpez, Erick Ríos, Tomás Álvarez
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

From the architect. The concept of the house are two volumes intersected by a vestibule space and stairs, all spaces have views of Valle de Bravo Lake. The house is built with a bolted metal structure and the slabs are of exposed wooden beams with planks. The walls are of exposed planked concrete and without coating.

Save this picture!
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

The volumes are wide open to the gardens and terraces facing to East-West to capture all the sunbathing on the terraces, so we design some aluminum sunshades and we have outdoor seating areas with shade.

Save this picture!
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

All the floors in the upper story are from Oak, the interior spaces of the public areas are concrete and the terraces with the pool are marble, Travertino Silver Gray.

Save this picture!
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

All the furniture is imported proposed by Piso 18 Contract and includes brands like Flexform, B & B, Manutti, others and the kitchen is Modulnova.

Save this picture!
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

In terms of sustainability the house has an optimal orientation for all spaces, so in terms of temperature is very comfortable, all the crystals are Low-E. We have a wastewater recycling system for irrigation and a system of several filters of the state of the art for water purification. For water heating and for electricity generation, we have 2 systems of solar panels that fulfill both functions, which makes the house wholly sustainable.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
Top Floor
Top Floor

In the house all the electrical systems are automated, including lighting, audio, video, security, heating, blinds, etc ... .. which also contributes to the save natural resources.

Save this picture!
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza

The process of the work as being all exposed required a lot of discipline to the contractors for previously stated location of all the elements like lamps, electrical outlets, speakers, etc .... And the precision of the anchors with the metallic structures, the concrete as being exposed had a very carefully workmanship of carpentry since at the end of casting and removal of falsework the structure was finished.

Save this picture!
© Agustín Garza
© Agustín Garza
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Lake View House / grupoarquitectura" [Casa vista al Lago / grupoarquitectura] 24 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878389/lake-view-house-grupoarquitectura/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »