World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Sute Architect
  6. 2017
  7. K.Por House / Sute Architect

K.Por House / Sute Architect

  • 22:00 - 29 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
K.Por House / Sute Architect
Save this picture!
K.Por House / Sute Architect, © Issira Tonehongsa
© Issira Tonehongsa

© Issira Tonehongsa © Issira Tonehongsa © Issira Tonehongsa © Issira Tonehongsa + 57

  • Design Participation

    Sittiphon Komonwetchakul, Sutthinon Thawaisin

  • Structure

    Steel Structure, Reinforced Concrete Finish
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Issira Tonehongsa
© Issira Tonehongsa

From the architect. Ms.Por’shouse is the steel structure modern stylehouse. It located in the middle of the field, that is the first figurewhen the designer realized the task to design  Ms. Por’s house. This house has 3 bedrooms, a family home in a big rice mill surrounded by fields that can provide 360 ​​degree views and steel structure to save construction time and labor saving in construction.

Save this picture!
© Issira Tonehongsa
© Issira Tonehongsa

In design, start with the proposition in order for the house that the wind can blow through the house, the house is laid out as a U shape so that it can get the wind and it can create a chill wind in the front of the house, be able to sit all day. The building is located to be the living room in the front of the house. The back of the house is where the family can have a back porch to sit and enjoy with the rice field in the evening, using the building to shade in the backyard, giving the building to be a relaxing space and getting the wind both front and back side of the house by placing the hallway open. The inside of the house be able to open for getting the wind all day.

Save this picture!
Plan 1
Plan 1
Save this picture!
© Issira Tonehongsa
© Issira Tonehongsa
Save this picture!
Plan 2
Plan 2

Even this house is built in a modern style, but it makes the modern home with the fields look good and contemporary with a present time.

Save this picture!
© Issira Tonehongsa
© Issira Tonehongsa
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Thailand
Cite: "K.Por House / Sute Architect" 29 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878388/kpor-house-sute-architect/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »