World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Spain
  5. Miriam Castells
  6. 2016
  7. Figueras International Seating Design Center / Miriam Castells, Joaquim Rigau, Núria Moliner, Riaz Forghani

Figueras International Seating Design Center / Miriam Castells, Joaquim Rigau, Núria Moliner, Riaz Forghani

  • 05:00 - 25 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Figueras International Seating Design Center / Miriam Castells, Joaquim Rigau, Núria Moliner, Riaz Forghani
Save this picture!
Figueras International Seating Design Center / Miriam Castells, Joaquim Rigau, Núria Moliner, Riaz Forghani, © José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia + 25

  • Structure

    Construcciones Metálicas AGOR S.L.

  • Client

    Figueras International Seating

  • Engineers

    URBANS TBA

  • Lighting Design

    Miriam Castells STUDIO

  • Graphic elements

    Rubio Arauna Studio, Graphic Design
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

From the architect. Figueras International Seating, the company specializing in the design and manufacturing of high-end fixed seating and movable seating solutions for public spaces, inaugurated a new Design Centre designed by Miriam Castells Studio. The company wanted to update the facility at the core of all new product design and development, this coinciding in time with a renewal process of its corporate image.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The renovation had to consider the ultimate purpose of the centre which is, from this space, to study market trends, consumer needs as well as design, materials and finishes of Figueras new product generation. The whole project had to be conceived around that idea.   

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

For the site of the Design Centre, an old warehouse was chosen, found in one of the factory premises, located in the outskirts of Barcelona, seeking to emphasize its “Industrial Design” tradition.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The connection between the different factory spaces creates a tangible union between the product design process and the product production process. In the same facilities are also found, in an adjacent building, Figueras International Seating headquarters.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

In this context, the Design Centre’s concept seeks to preserve intact the space’s physiognomy and place a new module, non-invasive with the environment, where the new services needed by the client are found. The project sought a luminous and ample space that dialogues with the rest of the facilities in a friendly way.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

For that purpose, the pillar and metal truss structure, roof skylights, windows openings and concrete pavement have been preserved. At the same time an open space loft comprising a new matte white metal structure and a composite metal deck is created. The ground floor spaces are delimited by glazed pine wood frames.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The space is divided into 2 floors. The lower one houses a historic and current product showroom, a meeting room, the photography set, the model workshop and the office and bathrooms area. On the upper floor is the open space studio, open to the whole.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

To give the whole space more natural light, the project redesigns the main entrance access. Originally, it was opaque metallic in corporate red and is replaced by an iron and glass on which is printed the Design Centre graph. The entrance angles towards the interior which invites the user to enter.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

At entrance level, the original industrial concrete flooring hosts the showroom area. The brand’s iconic designs are on display on minimal pine wood shelves. The latest news is exhibited on a white platform with geometric shapes.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

When leaving the showroom behind, the space is divided into three zones of identical proportion: the office area and bathrooms, the model workshop and the photography studio. The access doors to these spaces follow the discourse of the main entrance door, with large glazed woodwork frames which provide natural light and harmony to the whole space. In front of the stairs, just on the right side of the door, the meeting room is located.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Climbing up the stairs we find the design studio floor. It is an open space which is enclosed by a parapet of concrete blocks completed by a pine wood handrail, acting as a balcony from which the lower floor can be viewed. The dominating piece in this room is the large white working desk, and like other spaces, the ancillary furniture is made in pine wood.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Interior Design Spain
Cite: "Figueras International Seating Design Center / Miriam Castells, Joaquim Rigau, Núria Moliner, Riaz Forghani" 25 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878374/centro-de-diseno-figueras-international-seating-miriam-castells-joaquim-rigau-nuria-moliner-riaz-forghani/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »