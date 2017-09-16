World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. Portugal
  5. Atelier JQTS
  6. 2017
  7. Gallery Pavillion / Atelier JQTS

Gallery Pavillion / Atelier JQTS

  • 13:00 - 16 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Gallery Pavillion / Atelier JQTS
Save this picture!
Gallery Pavillion / Atelier JQTS, © Diana Quintela
© Diana Quintela

© Diana Quintela © Diana Quintela © Diana Quintela © Diana Quintela + 34

  • Architects

    Atelier JQTS

  • Location

    R. de São João, 9500-107 Ponta Delgada, Portugal

  • Architect in Chare

    Atelier JQTS

  • Commissioner

    KWY - Walk&Talk – Arts Festival

  • Team

    André Santos, Belén Goñalons, Carolina Costa, Daniel Borges, Inês Almeida Peixoto, João Quintela, João Rebelo Costa, Leonor Peixoto, Luís Brum, Mariana Santos, Tim Simon

  • Area

    120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Diana Quintela, Sara Pinheiro, Filipa Couto
Save this picture!
© Sara Pinheiro
© Sara Pinheiro

From the architect. GALLERY is placed in front of the building that hosted the previous editions of Walk & Talk which was recently sold, forcing the festival to move elsewhere. The title of the project is a reference to Walk & Talk’s own history.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The pavilion’s basic element is a single frame with 3 openings (as the Ponta Delgada's monument "doors of the city"). It has no stability enough to stand by itself so the use of the triangular geometry created by the assembly of 3 frames generates the basic unity from where the project grows in and endless system. That repetition allows the creating of a space, a building or even a new reality.

Save this picture!
© Diana Quintela
© Diana Quintela
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Diana Quintela
© Diana Quintela

GALLERY is a about physical experience and haptic sensations. It's made of local Cryptomeria wood with a rough finishing that ask us to feel its texture. It has local bagacina on the floor that creates sounds and rhythms while walking inside. It has a translucent black net that creates different degrees of transparency/opacity along the spaces. It has a collection of 18 small rooms (identical in size but different in their relations) asking to explore it and discover the labyrinthic path to main room from where one can see the Atlantic Ocean.

Save this picture!
© Filipa Couto
© Filipa Couto
Save this picture!
© Diana Quintela
© Diana Quintela

GALLERY is imagined as a small landmark structure that creates new possibilities of reading a territory in a non imposing manner. It has and abstract relation to a castle, placed on the highest point. It also creates a new diagonal axis from the city towards the ocean, encouraging a dialogue between the tower of the theatre and the former Walk & Talk gallery. The rigid geometry allows flexible and informal uses on the inside. Apart from the exhibitions and performances, this is a gallery to walk, to sit, to enjoy and to stay.

Save this picture!
© Sara Pinheiro
© Sara Pinheiro
Save this picture!
© Diana Quintela
© Diana Quintela
Save this picture!
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion Portugal
Cite: "Gallery Pavillion / Atelier JQTS" [Gallery Pavillion / Atelier JQTS] 16 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878349/gallery-pavillion-atelier-jqts/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »