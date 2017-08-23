Participate in the Observatory of the 11th São Paulo Architecture Biennial

The Observatory of the 11th São Paulo Architecture Biennial aims to map, articulate and democratize instruments that provoke discussions, propose the editing and transformation of the city. It acknowledges punctual actions that, while placed in different circumstances, point out strategic matters to rethink the contemporary metropolis. The selected works are organized as individual files and include formats such as photo essays, guides of use and exploration of the city, manuals for the transformation and local action, investigation work, among many other formats. Besides the research carried out at the Studio of the Biennial (currently counting with more than 500 initiatives compiled), other references will be added up based on the work received in the Open Calls. Through this initiative, the Biennial will leave a legacy to the city, collectivizing the access and opening the debate about an array of initiatives that target the urban transformation. Participate on this large, global archive and send your project or initiative in our Open Calls.

Participate in the two international open calls of the Architecture Biennial:

Two of the four open calls are open to international participants and all of them will accept proposals in English, Spanish and Portuguese.



Faculties of Architecture and Urban Studies

This call seeks the participation of students and of the academic community from diverse disciplines related to the urban studies.

