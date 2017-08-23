World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Canada
  5. ACDF Architecture
  6. 2016
  Playster Headquarters / ACDF Architecture

Playster Headquarters / ACDF Architecture

  11:00 - 23 August, 2017
Playster Headquarters / ACDF Architecture
Playster Headquarters / ACDF Architecture, © Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

© Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams +18

  • Architects

    ACDF Architecture

  • Location

    Montreal, Quebec, Canada

  • Project Team

    Maxime-Alexis Frappier, Joan Renaud, Veronica Lalli, Martin St-Georges, Alain Larivée, Valérie Soucy

  • Area

    1670.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Adrien Williams

  • Mechanical-Electrical Engineer

    Christian R. Roy Inc.

  • Project Manager

    CBRE

  • General Contractor

    Avicor

  • Furniture

    Haworth
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

From the architect. Playster is a young and fast-growing company that provides a global subscription-based entertainment service, with offices in New York and Los Angeles. ACDF Architecture was commissioned to design its headquarters on Peel Street in downtown Montreal.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Making the most out of the original setting – a 1980s-built office tower - the architects used the existing walls to create a variety of vibrant private spaces, thus saving resources and money. To give their clients an environment suited to the company’s high energy and creativity, the architects developed a contemporary, open concept design highlighted by a clever play of bright colors and white surfaces.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

The architects proposed an exciting chromatic pattern that reinvents the 18,000-square-foot space. Reminiscent of the company’s logo, blocks of color saturate the walls and carpets to create a strong visual impact and demarcate different zones in a fluid progression.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The colors encourage team gatherings in the open space and stimulate a sense of belonging among the employees as each team has its own color. ACDF’s flexible, open-plan workspace design adapts to small-group work sessions as well as a large collaborative and creative atmosphere.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

A white corridor balances the strong identity of the colorful areas. It acts as a spine, connecting meeting rooms and links the bright sections to one another, and functions as a place of respite from the lively vibe of the offices. White vinyl panels in the corridor define several breakout areas where employees can have a chat and rest from their busy schedules. Playster now enjoys flexible and stimulating offices, where creative work emerges from fruitful social interactions.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Cite: "Playster Headquarters / ACDF Architecture" 23 Aug 2017. ArchDaily.
