  The Beauty of Minimalism: The Best Photos of the Week

The Beauty of Minimalism: The Best Photos of the Week

Without a doubt, it is interesting to enjoy architecture from a new perspective. Minimalist photography, characterized by clean compositions where geometry and abstraction take center stage, is one of the most popular trends when it comes to documenting architecture. In celebration of this distinctive photographic style, we have selected 14 minimalist images by prominent photographers such as Joel Filipe, Sebastian Weiss, and Nelson Garrido.

Joel Filipe

BBVA Headquarters in Madrid / Herzog & de Meuron

© Joel Filipe
© Joel Filipe

Sebastian Weiss

La cité Curial Cambrai / André Coquet

© Sebastian Weiss
© Sebastian Weiss

Nelson Garrido

Residential Nasima / Studio Madouh 

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Florian Kleinefenn

Benoit&Roselyne / DIXNEUFCENTQUATREVINGTSIX 

Javier Callejas

Tudor Apartments / Urko Sanchez Architects 

© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

Joel Filipe

Hospital Rey Juan Carlos / Rafael de La-Hoz

© Joel Filipe
© Joel Filipe

Hossein Farahani

Yast Khaneh / Mohammad Khavarian + Amir Shahrad

© Hossein Farahani
© Hossein Farahani

Fran Silvestre

ARV Office / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos 

© Joel Filipe
© Joel Filipe

Sebastian Weiss

Choux de Créteil / Gérard Grandval 

© Sebastian Weiss
© Sebastian Weiss

Joel Filipe

MAAT / AL_A

© Joel Filipe
© Joel Filipe

Takuji Shimmura

New’R / Hamonic + Masson & Associés 

© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

Adrían Mora Maroto

Brise Soleil House / Rubén Muedra Estudio de Arquitectura

© Adrían Mora Maroto
© Adrían Mora Maroto
Cite: María Francisca González. "The Beauty of Minimalism: The Best Photos of the Week" 27 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878289/the-beauty-of-minimalism-the-best-photos-of-the-week/>
