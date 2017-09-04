Big Idea for Public Space? You Could Win $5,000

Four public space challenges, four ways to win $5,000

The NXT City Prize is a celebration of bold, visionary ideas for public space. This year, we’ve shaken things up with four site-specific public space challenges to make your mark on our city’s public realm.

Submit your idea and show leading civic players what you would do if you were given a blank slate to make Toronto even better – with $20,000 in cash prizes to be won!

No technical drawings, no budgets needed. This is an ideas competition.

Submissions are due September 15. Download the briefs at http://nxtcity.ca/nxt-city-prize-2017/