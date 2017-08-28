World
  The 80 Best Architecture Drawings of 2017 (So Far)

The 80 Best Architecture Drawings of 2017 (So Far)

The 80 Best Architecture Drawings of 2017 (So Far)
© David Florez
© David Florez

When it comes to forms of architectural representation, there is no method more expressive or foundational than the drawing. The series of decisions—drawing utensil, paper type, line style, hand versus digital—combined with the choices of what an architect includes (or excludes) in their drawings reveal the true intentions behind the design of a project in perhaps the noblest and purest fashion.

In previous years, we've published round-ups of our favorite images from our database of selected projects (which we will do again this winter!), but this year, we wanted to do something a little different to engage with our community: we asked our readers to submit their own best drawings. The response was overwhelming – we received more than 1200 drawings from our network of readers across the globe, ranging from atmospheric perspectives to interpretive sketches to highly-technical sections.

From those submissions, the ArchDaily team has selected 80 of our favorites, organized into 7 categories: Visualizations, Axonometric - Isometric, Sections, Collages, Context, Sketches and Plans.

Check them out, below.

Visualizations 

© Farhang Alipour
© Farhang Alipour
© Zhen Lei
© Zhen Lei
© Ko Anthony - Chun Ming
© Ko Anthony - Chun Ming
©Niko Smyrlis - Petro Babasikas - Savvas Kakalis - Alexandros Tzoutsas
©Niko Smyrlis - Petro Babasikas - Savvas Kakalis - Alexandros Tzoutsas
© Anabel Mendt
© Anabel Mendt
© José Manuel Pérez Quereda
© José Manuel Pérez Quereda
© Duong Vu Hong - Brygida Zawadzka
© Duong Vu Hong - Brygida Zawadzka
© Thea Mihu
© Thea Mihu
© Civic Architects
© Civic Architects
© Barry McKenna
© Barry McKenna
© Takenori Uotani
© Takenori Uotani
© Duy Tran
© Duy Tran
© EBA M
© EBA M
© Luca Bussolino
© Luca Bussolino
© Duy Tran
© Duy Tran

Axonometric - Isometric

© David Florez
© David Florez
© Josephin Ritschel
© Josephin Ritschel
© Chenta Tsai
© Chenta Tsai
© Alicia Jones - Rayan Itani
© Alicia Jones - Rayan Itani
© Pablo Wegmann
© Pablo Wegmann
© Yiqi Zhao
© Yiqi Zhao
© Jiaqi Zhang
© Jiaqi Zhang
© Lab SU
© Lab SU
© Bui Quy Son
© Bui Quy Son
© Sara Martinez Zamora
© Sara Martinez Zamora
© Brian Baksa
© Brian Baksa
© Natali Bezarashvili
© Natali Bezarashvili
© Shivani Mehta - Pranav Thole
© Shivani Mehta - Pranav Thole
© Yang Song
© Yang Song

Sections

© Mindaugas Glodenis
© Mindaugas Glodenis
© Andy Lim
© Andy Lim
© Jiaqian Yuan
© Jiaqian Yuan
© Jun Woo Kim
© Jun Woo Kim
© Arnaud Jouanchicot
© Arnaud Jouanchicot
© Xinyuan Cao
© Xinyuan Cao
© Alexandros Tzortzis de Paz
© Alexandros Tzortzis de Paz

Collages

© Boano Prismontas
© Boano Prismontas
© David Legeai
© David Legeai
© Jun Seong Ahn - Majed Abdulsamad - Maria Isabel Carrasco - Haochen Yang
© Jun Seong Ahn - Majed Abdulsamad - Maria Isabel Carrasco - Haochen Yang
© Brygida Zawadzka
© Brygida Zawadzka
© Ernesto Vela
© Ernesto Vela
© Carol Nung
© Carol Nung
© Denis Tantsyura
© Denis Tantsyura
© Siyu Chen
© Siyu Chen

Context

© Richard Morrison
© Richard Morrison
© Karina Cazar Recalde
© Karina Cazar Recalde
© Fupeng Mei
© Fupeng Mei
Fernando Torres - Andrea Fuentes
Fernando Torres - Andrea Fuentes
© Lucia Tahan
© Lucia Tahan
© Boano Prismontas
© Boano Prismontas
© Tony Gonzalez
© Tony Gonzalez
© Zhifei Xu - Anthony Lam
© Zhifei Xu - Anthony Lam
© Hayley Crone
© Hayley Crone
© Gautier Rey - Lucien Desmenez - Amos Bok
© Gautier Rey - Lucien Desmenez - Amos Bok
© Cécile Brissez
© Cécile Brissez
© Alejandro Quinto - Maria Mas
© Alejandro Quinto - Maria Mas
© Antoine Alves
© Antoine Alves

Sketches

© Dominique Cheng
© Dominique Cheng
© Alcindo Dedavid Junior
© Alcindo Dedavid Junior
© Anam Tariq
© Anam Tariq
© Katarzyna Marszalkowska
© Katarzyna Marszalkowska
© Andreas Papastergiou
© Andreas Papastergiou
© Alina Efimovich
© Alina Efimovich
© Liugeshu
© Liugeshu
© David Cárcamo Segovia
© David Cárcamo Segovia
© Nada AlMulla
© Nada AlMulla

Plans

© Nicola Ho
© Nicola Ho
© Duong Vu Hong - Brygida Zawadzka
© Duong Vu Hong - Brygida Zawadzka
© Rafael Sanchez Herrera
© Rafael Sanchez Herrera
© Manuela Lourenço
© Manuela Lourenço
© Megan Zeien
© Megan Zeien
© Circolo A - Archimedia
© Circolo A - Archimedia
© Michael Mayer
© Michael Mayer

Cite: AD Editorial Team. "The 80 Best Architecture Drawings of 2017 (So Far)" 28 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878262/the-80-best-architecture-drawings-of-2017-so-far/>
