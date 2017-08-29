World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Competitions
  3. 2018 Better Philadelphia Challenge: The Next Parkway

2018 Better Philadelphia Challenge: The Next Parkway

  • 19:30 - 29 August, 2017
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
2018 Better Philadelphia Challenge: The Next Parkway
Save this picture!
2018 Better Philadelphia Challenge: The Next Parkway, Design for Philadelphia's iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway by Paul Crét and Jacques Gréber, 1917
Design for Philadelphia's iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway by Paul Crét and Jacques Gréber, 1917

The 2018 Better Philadelphia Challenge | $5,000 First Prize

This international urban design competition for university students is now open for registration. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Philadelphia's iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the Center / Architecture + Design seeks creative concepts for what a new 'Parkway' could be in a dense and developed 21st century city, connecting neighborhoods with nearby natural and cultural resources.

Learn More + Register: https://www.philadelphiacfa.org/events/2018-better-philadelphia-challenge-next-parkway

Download the information related to this competition here.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Competitions

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "2018 Better Philadelphia Challenge: The Next Parkway" 29 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878256/2018-better-philadelphia-challenge-the-next-parkway/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »