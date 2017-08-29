2018 Better Philadelphia Challenge: The Next Parkway

Save this picture! Design for Philadelphia's iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway by Paul Crét and Jacques Gréber, 1917

The 2018 Better Philadelphia Challenge | $5,000 First Prize

This international urban design competition for university students is now open for registration. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Philadelphia's iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the Center / Architecture + Design seeks creative concepts for what a new 'Parkway' could be in a dense and developed 21st century city, connecting neighborhoods with nearby natural and cultural resources.

