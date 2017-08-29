2018 Better Philadelphia Challenge: The Next Parkway

The 2018 Better Philadelphia Challenge | $5,000 First Prize
This international urban design competition for university students is now open for registration. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Philadelphia's iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the Center / Architecture + Design seeks creative concepts for what a new 'Parkway' could be in a dense and developed 21st century city, connecting neighborhoods with nearby natural and cultural resources.
Learn More + Register: https://www.philadelphiacfa.org/events/2018-better-philadelphia-challenge-next-parkway
Download the information related to this competition here.
-
Title2018 Better Philadelphia Challenge: The Next Parkway
-
TypeCompetition Announcement (Student Competitions)
-
Website
-
Organizers
-
Registration Deadline28/09/2017 23:30
-
Submission Deadline27/10/2017 23:30
-
VenueCenter / Architecture + Design
-
Price$25 per entry at time of submission