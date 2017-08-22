World
  Frank Lloyd Wright For Sale: New York Times Profiles 5 Wright Houses Currently on the Market

During the year of the 150th anniversary of his birth, Frank Lloyd Wright is having another glorious moment in the public consciousness. While many of Wright’s structures, including Fallingwater, the Guggenheim and Taliesin, are staples of the architectural canon, this renewed interest has given some of Wright’s other 380 remaining buildings the chance to step out into the sun.

Many of these other still-standing buildings are houses, and while some have been converted into museums, many remain on the market for prospective homebuyers with a knack for preservation – but not necessarily exorbitant wealth (according to the New York Times, the 1917 Prairie-style Meier House sold in 2013 for just $125,000). In total, 45 Wright properties have been sold in the last five years alone.

A new article from the Times profiles five of of Wright’s houses currently on the market: the Eppstein House in Galesburg, Mich; Cooke House in Virginia Beach; the Rayward House in New Canaan, Connecticut; the Penfield House in Willoughby Hills, Ohio; and the Sweeton house in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Find their full stories, here.

Patrick Lynch. "Frank Lloyd Wright For Sale: New York Times Profiles 5 Wright Houses Currently on the Market" 22 Aug 2017. ArchDaily.
