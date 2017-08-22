World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Best Photos of Mexican Architecture, Taken by Our Readers

Save this picture!
This month marks the 5th anniversary of the establishment of ArchDaily Mexico, one of our fastest-growing country-specific sites dedicated to reporting and analyzing the latest in architectural news and projects coming out of the world's largest Spanish-speaking country.

To celebrate the event, we asked ArchDaily Mexico readers to share images of their favorite Mexican projects, and to up the ante, offered up some great ArchDaily prizes to the best pictures!

We asked our ArchDaily Mexico readers to follow @ArchDailyMx on Instagram and use the hashtags #ConcursoArchDailyMx and #5AñosArchDailyMx to share their favorite photos. The response was overwhelming – from more than 1,100 photographs, we selected our top 5 favorite plus 20 honorable mentions.

  • First place will receive two passes to our anniversary party in Mexico City, a re-post from the ArchDaily Mexico Instagram account and an exclusive ArchDaily kit: 1 book + 1 shirt + 1 sticker kit + 1 ArchDaily pin + 1 2017 calendar
  • The next four places will receive an exclusive ArchDaily kit: 1 book + 1 shirt + 1 sticker kit + 1 ArchDaily pin + 1 2017 calendar
  • And the 20 honorable mentions get a feature right here in this article

The winners were as follows:

FIRST PLACE

Visitando la república hermana de Satélite 🤘

Una publicación compartida de Alejandro Robles Arias (@alexrobles_a) el

SECOND PLACE

THIRD PLACE

• D.D. Astrum • #AllureofChaos

Una publicación compartida de ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Λ L Λ N V (@alanivg) el

FOURTH PLACE

#museum

Una publicación compartida de Adjalhid Vega (@adjalhid) el

FIFTH PLACE

🔰

Una publicación compartida de Paola Barragán (@p_barraganv) el

HONORABLE MENTIONS

De visita. Casa-estudio Luis Barragán. #arquitectura #architecture #luisbarragán #JDvsJC #guíadearquitecturacdmx #ConcursoArchdailyMx #5añosarchdailymx

Una publicación compartida de Juan Carlos Garcia (@jcarlosgrcm) el

⬛️◾️▪️

Una publicación compartida de Alejandro Robles Arias (@alexrobles_a) el

Un espectáculo. #ConcursoArchDailyMx #5AñosArchDailyMx #sordomadalenoarquitectos

Una publicación compartida de Abraham Mejía (@byabraham_) el

🔼🔽

Una publicación compartida de Alejandro Robles Arias (@alexrobles_a) el

Light and the use of color

Una publicación compartida de LORENA - Travel Photography (@lorenapalmad) el

Etla / Escaleras de adobe _ Alejandro Dacosta #stairs #oaxaca #architecture #adobe #mexico #texture #pattern #ConcursoArchDailyMx

Una publicación compartida de León Daniel (@leondaniel_mx) el

Learn more about ArchDaily Mexico's big anniversary, here (text in Spanish).

See more:

News Articles
Cite: ArchDaily México, Equipo. "The Best Photos of Mexican Architecture, Taken by Our Readers" 22 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878226/the-best-photos-of-mexican-architecture-taken-by-our-readers/>
