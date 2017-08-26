Finalists for Boston's 2017 Harleston Parker Medal Announced

The Boston Society of Architects (BSA) has announced its finalists for the 2017 Harleston Parker Medal. Established in 1921, the medal is awarded to “the single most beautiful building or other structure” that is built in the city of Boston in the past 10 years. Established as a chapter of the AIA, the Boston Society of Architects, together with its sister organization the BSA Foundation, is committed to advocating great design and “sharing an appreciation for the built environment with the public at large.” This year’s jury led by Yugon Kim (IKD, TKSP Architects Boston) formed a panel of ten acclaimed Boston professionals representing a wide range of disciplines, from architecture to urban planning to media.

The Boston Society of Architects/AIA (BSA) reaches its sesquicentennial anniversary in 2017. That’s 150 years of design professionals working together to build often inventive and creative buildings for this city and for the people who live in it - BSA.

Last year’s winner was awarded to the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building (2016) by Mecanoo Architecten with Sasaki. Previous winners include the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Addition (2015) by Renzo Piano Building Workshop with Stantec and the Museum of Fine Arts and the Boston Art of the Americas Wing (2014) by Foster + Partners with CBT Architects.

List of finalists:

Boston Public Library, Central Library Renovation Project (Transformation of the Johnson Wing) by William Rawn Associates, Architects

Collier Memorial by Höweler + Yoon

Field Elementary School by Jonathan Levi Architects

Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex by Payette

List of jury members: Yugon Kim, founding owner and partner, IKD; associate and director, TSKP Architects Boston; Karin Goodfellow, director, Boston Art Commission; Cynthia Smith FASLA, vice president and principal, Halvorson Design Partnership; Anne-Sophie Divenyi AIA, senior capital project manager, Harvard University, Office of Physical Resources and Planning; Malia Lazu, president, EpiCenter Community; Lee Moreau AIA, principal, Continuum; Alexa Pinard, urban designer, Boston Planning & Development Authority; Dante Ramos, Ideas editor, The Boston Globe; Kishore Varanasi, principal, CBT Architects; Richard A. Yeager AIA, assistant director of planning and design, Boston College.

The winner of the Harleston Parker Medal will be announced at the 7th BSA Design Awards Gala on Thursday, January 18, 2018. For more information on the Award, visit the BSA website here.

News via: Boston Society of Architects/AIA.