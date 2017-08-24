World
The Culinary Village / LUKSTUDIO

  • 19:00 - 24 August, 2017
The Culinary Village / LUKSTUDIO
The Culinary Village / LUKSTUDIO, © Peter Dixie
© Peter Dixie

© Peter Dixie © Peter Dixie © Peter Dixie © Peter Dixie + 43

  • Architects

    LUKSTUDIO

  • Location

    Kaixi Road, Nanhu District, Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China

  • Director

    Christina Luk

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Peter Dixie

  • Project Team

    Leo Wang, Yiye Lin, Alba Beroiz Blazquez, Jinhong Cai, Ray Ou, Marcello Chiado Rana, Yiren Ding, Kun Ma

  • General Contractor

    Shanghai Savor Construction & Decoration Co., Ltd.
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Peter Dixie
© Peter Dixie

From the architect. Based on the idea that a kitchen is the heart of a home, Lukstudio creates a culinary village where kitchen appliances are displayed in four domestic settings, alongside a gallery, a cooking classroom, a VIP lounge, and a multi-functional courtyard. The design has transformed the original 1000-sqm mechanical floor into a complete brand experience for manufacturer Arda.

© Peter Dixie
© Peter Dixie
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Peter Dixie
© Peter Dixie

Situated by a reflective pooland framed by green walls, a white box marks the entrance of the journey. Following stepping stones in the shallow water, visitors enter a dark tunnel. On the left, an introductory video is accompanied by a water feature of dishwasher jets; on the right, a peek into the courtyardsahead of their discovery. The main displayarea is organized as a series of white huts, each presenting an ideal kitchen: minimalistic white, total black, rustic country and modern American. Lukstudio has placed these volumes carefully, carving out strategic openings to create a visual dialogue with one’s movement.

© Peter Dixie
© Peter Dixie

Walking along the stone pavement, a vaulted shed stands out within the quiet “village”. Reminiscent of an outdoor kiln, the space displays the evolution of oven technology and creates an interesting twist in the spatial experience. Next to the red-brick structure, afully-equipped classroom with movable doors and cooking stations provide a multi-functional area for try-out sessions and company events.Passing windows with views to the exterior courtyard, one reaches the VIP lounge where exquisite dinners will be served. Lined with travertine stone slabs and walnut wood panels, this elegant room promises memorable gatherings.To top it all, guests are welcomed into the adjacent conservatory and outdoor courtyard where herbs are planted and picked to garnish their dishes.

Reinventing the experience of a conventional kitchen showroom, Lukstudio has created an artificial village of different homes, set in a cozy courtyard that brings water, daylight and plants into close proximity. While the project presents many possible consumer experiences, it also reflects on the essence of an ideal living environment. 

© Peter Dixie
© Peter Dixie
© Peter Dixie
© Peter Dixie

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "The Culinary Village / LUKSTUDIO" 24 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878216/the-culinary-village-arda-showroom-lukstudio/>
