Norman Foster Is 82 And He Instagrams Better Than You Do

Looking at the Hearst tower made out of Lego

A post shared by Norman Robert Foster (@officialnormanfoster) on

Norman Foster only began to casually upload photos to Instagram earlier this year. But don’t be fooled by his short tenure on the seven-year-old social media platform. At the ripe old age of 82, the British architect has demonstrated that his talents go far beyond designing buildings.

What makes Norman Foster’s Instagram feed more charming than Bjarke Ingels’, or more impressive that Richard Branson’s, is a complex mix of je ne sais quoi, athletic prowess, and a taste of the “he’s just like us!” Architects love that the photos provide behind-the-scenes insight into the life of one of the most prolific and revered professionals of our time. Behind the accolades and behind the Barony, we discover a man swimming, biking, rowing, and helicoptering his way into his eighth decade. It’s reassuring to see that an architect who has always sought to stand at the vanguard of the innovative and the bold doesn’t show signs of letting up anytime soon.

Lord Foster’s Instagram posts show us positive, human endeavors that we should respect as a profession: spending time with family, taking a vacation, and, most importantly, enjoying his work as an architect – a creative passion, or way of living, that permeates everything we do. If we are indeed moving beyond the age of “cults of personality” cultivated by the media, it’s fascinating to see that Norman Foster is taking full advantage of the one-to-one relationship between public figure and the public by openly showing us what he enjoys, treasures, and strives to achieve.

Checking out the new high performance floats for my water bike - fast!

A post shared by Norman Robert Foster (@officialnormanfoster) on

The end of last years Paris - Berlin cycle ride

A post shared by Norman Robert Foster (@officialnormanfoster) on

Following the example of Santos Dumont in 1900 with his aerial dinning chair - part of our Cartier exhibition for the London Design Museum

A post shared by Norman Robert Foster (@officialnormanfoster) on

Meetings in New York in the morning and working on the Comcast Technology Centre in Philadelphia in the afternoon

A post shared by Norman Robert Foster (@officialnormanfoster) on

Ending the day with a bike ride

A post shared by Norman Robert Foster (@officialnormanfoster) on

Following up the Apple site visit two days ago

A post shared by Norman Robert Foster (@officialnormanfoster) on

Looking at one of my favourite works by Los Carpiteros #normanfoster

A post shared by Norman Robert Foster (@officialnormanfoster) on

A great way to end the day

A post shared by Norman Robert Foster (@officialnormanfoster) on

Looking at the canopy of Cristina Iglesias being installed over the courtyard of the Norman Foster Foundation in Madrid

A post shared by Norman Robert Foster (@officialnormanfoster) on

Early Sunday morning bike ride in Richmond Park.

A post shared by Norman Robert Foster (@officialnormanfoster) on

Flying over the Apple project and now driving to it .

A post shared by Norman Robert Foster (@officialnormanfoster) on

Working with the team on the detail design of the aviary at the London Zoo

A post shared by Norman Robert Foster (@officialnormanfoster) on

Checking out a project in virtual reality.

A post shared by Norman Robert Foster (@officialnormanfoster) on

Flying the DJI mavic drone .

A post shared by Norman Robert Foster (@officialnormanfoster) on

Working with Kirsten on the Snowden Aviary - a project in Londons zoo from the 1960's - giving it a new life .

A post shared by Norman Robert Foster (@officialnormanfoster) on

Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Norman Foster Is 82 And He Instagrams Better Than You Do " 23 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878215/norman-foster-is-82-and-he-instagrams-better-than-you-do/>
